How can fashion companies support the protests against the coup in Myanmar Quartz

How can fashion companies support the protests against the coup in Myanmar

2 mins ago

Fashion companies have often been criticized for supporting low-wage workers in some of the world’s poorest countries to make their own clothes. In Myanmar, they now have an opportunity to use their presence in that country to be a force for good.

On February 1, the Myanmar army took control of the government after voters in the last election backed the majority of the popular leader’s party and stained icon of democracy Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Since coming to power in 2015, Aung San Suu Kyi had maintained a subtle peace with the military, which led Myanmar for decades before finally starting facilitating its control in 2010. Protesters denouncing the coup have fill the streets, challenging the increasingly violent response from the military, which has killed dozens of civilians.

Among them leading a general strike are workers from the rapidly growing Myanmars clothing industry. Garment exports have become vital to the country’s economy, reaching more than $ 5 billion in 2019, according to World Trade Organization data and calculating more than 30% of total exports. The situation gives fashion companies significant collective resources in the country and a chance to use it in positive ways.

Clothing firms have flocked to Myanmar in recent years for its low wages and favorable trade relations with the European Union. List of Swedens H&M 42 production factories instead in the published list of suppliers. Primark in the UK sources from 21 factories instead, and Next, also from the UK, buys from 40 factories (pdf) Fast Retail, Japan’s parent company Uniqlo, list six factories (pdf) in Myanmar among its suppliers. Most clothing leaves the country goes to Europe, Japan and USA.

How can fashion companies support workers in Myanmar

These businesses can use their influence in different ways. One of the most important would be to publicly declare that they do not accept that workers in supplier factories are fired or disciplined for joining pro-democracy protests. Workers’ unions have asked for this step, saying that their members may face threats and intimidation such as layoffs or pay cuts, even if they use holiday breaks. This is the time for brands to help Myanmar workers, because workers and our country need democracy, Ma Moe Sandar Myint, president of the Myanmar Garment Workers Federation, i said Vogue Business (paid wall).

Trade associations representing international fashion companies have already called for the military to restore civilian government and release detained officials. orjoint statement from the Ethical Trade Initiative, the American Clothing and Shoes Association, the Job Fair Association, and other groups also listed the steps that individual enterprises must take. These include severing ties with businesses directly or indirectly controlled by the Myanmars military, cooperating with suppliers to ensure workers are safe and financially secure, giving suppliers freedom of contract or terms of delivery due to all interruptions in the country and maintaining a direct dialogue with trade unions and workers’ representatives.

International fashion companies in general have said little so far how they are reacting Reuters reported today that H&M is cutting new orders in the country. The manager of H & Ms Myanmar said the company was still not making any long-term decisions and temporarily suspended orders due to practical difficulties and an unpredictable situation that has caused issues of importing raw materials and shipping finished clothes.

Meanwhile, the crisis continues to escalate. If there is one moment for companies to grow, it is now.



