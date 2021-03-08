The murder of Samuel Paty: how a teenager’s lie ignited a tragic chain of events | France

As a high school dropout, the 13-year-old girl wanted to prevent her father from discovering he had been suspended due to persistent failure to attend classes.

So she invented a story. The teenager said her history teacher, Samuel Paty, had instructed Muslim students to leave the classroom so he could show the rest a picture of the naked Prophet.

It should have seemed a pretty harmless lie, but it sparked a chain of events that led to an unimaginable horror.

Ten days later, the teacher was dead beheaded by an Islamic terrorist. The Patys family was left devastated, France was traumatized and the daughter and her father face criminal charges. Two other teenagers who took money from the killer, Abdullakh Anzorov, are also under investigation.

On Sunday, Le Parisien revealed that the girl, known only as Z, had admitted that she had wrongly accused Paty. The newspaper said she confessed to the anti-terrorism investigating judge that she had lied and that she was not even in the classroom where Paty showed the students controversial cartoons from the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The newspaper said the girl had lied because she wanted to please her father.

She would not have dared to confess to her father the real reasons for her expulsion shortly before the tragedy, which was in fact linked to her misbehavior, Le Parisien reported.

On October 6 last year, Paty, a history and geography teacher, gave a lesson on the topic of dilemmas. He posed the question of whether or not it was Charlie ?, referring to the hashtag #JeSuisCharlie used to express support for the newspaper after a terrorist attack on its offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.

Paty reportedly invited Muslim students who thought they might be shocked to close their eyes or stand in the hallway for a while as he showed the students a caricature of the Prophet.

Two days later, the girl told her father that Paty, 47, had asked Muslim students to leave the classroom before showing the cartoon. She said she had expressed her disagreement with the teacher and he had suspended her from teaching for two days.

After hearing the story, her angry father, Moroccan-born Brahim Chnina, 48, shared a Facebook video in which he denounced Paty and called for him to be fired from high school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. A second, equally angry video was posted on social media accusing Paty of discrimination.

Chnina complained to the school and police, claiming Paty was guilty of distributing a pornographic image, and causing allegations of Islamophobia at the school.

After being set in motion, the case was blocked on social media and reached Anzorov, 18, a radicalized Chechen migrant living in Normandy who was clearing the internet for a cause. On October 16, Anzorov traveled to Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, paid two teenagers from the school to identify Patin as he was leaving home Friday night, and beheaded him.

A seemingly harmless lie had led to the murder of a man and the father of a five-year-old boy.

The girl reportedly stayed true to her story until police told some of her classmates they had confirmed that she was not present at the lesson and that Paty had not instructed Muslim students to leave the classroom as she had claimed.

Investigators reportedly said she suffered from an inferiority complex and was devoted to her father.

The girls’ lawyer, Mbeko Tabula, insists the weight of the tragedy should not fall on the shoulders of a 13-year-old girl.

It was the excessive behavior of the fathers, making and posting a video incriminating the professor that led to this spiral, Tabula told Paris. My client lied, but even if it had been true, her father’s reaction was still disproportionate.

Chnina, who is under investigation for complicity in a terrorist murder, told police he had been an idiot, a fool.

I never thought my messages would be seen by terrorists. I do not want to hurt anyone with that message. It is hard to imagine how we got here, that we lost a history professor and everyone blames me.