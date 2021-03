The Dutch Prime Minister extends the pandemic blockade of his countries

Rutte was speaking a week before a parliamentary election in the Netherlands in which he is seeking a fourth term that could make him the Dutch leader with a longer life. The pandemic is casting a long shadow over other issues in the three-day countdown starting March 15. Rutte said 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which is part of the blockade, will remain in effect during the election, when polling stations are open until 9:00 p.m., but people working or visiting polling booths will not will be fined for violations of the curfew. The government also extended its call for people to avoid all foreign travel except the inevitable until April 15th. In minor adjustments to the lock, Rutte said that from March 16 children up to the age of 12 will be allowed to resume swimming lessons and adults will be allowed to play sports together outdoors in groups of no more than four persons, from the current two Polls have shown support for blocking the coronavirus in recent weeks as this nation of 17 million gets tired of cafes, restaurants, museums and other meeting places. A group representing retailers across the country went to court on Monday seeking an order allowing them to reopen to the public. And on Tuesday the country’s umbrella organization for the hospitality industry is launching separate legal proceedings for delays in paying government support to businesses hit by the blockade. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that if infection numbers remain stable or fall, the government will consider reopening cafes on outdoor terraces and further opening non-essential stores by March 31, in strict conditions. The seven-day average of new daily cases in the Netherlands increased over the last two weeks from 23.08 new cases per 100,000 people on February 21 to 26.42 on March 7. Nearly 16,000 people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in the country. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos