



The BBC’s grievance redressal ruled in September last year that Ms Maitlis’ words written in Newsnight had gone too far, but decided against further disciplinary action. Five viewers then escalated their complaints to Ofcom, but the body has stated that it will not take further action against the broadcaster, instead reminding presenters to be careful when preparing program presentations on news programs. Ofcom decided that the Newsnight program as a whole contained a fairly wide range of views on the scandal. Z. Cummings himself claimed that he had not violated any closing rules, stating an address at 10 Downing Street Kindergarten that made the trip to provide childcare for his four-year-old son, and made a further trip to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight. Ofcoms’ message of caution to the BBC came as an observer fined state broadcaster Chinas 225,000 for serious breaches of the rules of justice, privacy and impartiality. Ofcom sanctioned the Chinese media organization 125,000 for failing to maintain proper impartiality in five broadcasts in connection with the 2019 Hong Kong protests. A second fine of 100,000 was imposed on the state-owned enterprise for violating justice and privacy requirements in two reports, aired in 2013 and 2014, on the arrest of British investigator Peter Humphrey. Mr Humphrey had filed a complaint with Ofcom arguing that the reports included images of him giving the false impression that he was voluntarily admitting to the crimes. He and his wife were arrested during a corruption probe into pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. He said there was “collateral damage in a wider dispute” between the company and Chinese authorities. After his release from prison, he told the BBC: “I was constantly harassed in prison for signing something they call a guilty plea and a statement of remorse. “I never signed those documents because I did not admit that I committed that act as it was accused.” Ofcoms’ latest decisions came after last month it revoked the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN to broadcast programs in Britain after it revealed it was “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”. In retaliation, China banned the broadcast of BBC World News in the country. Beijing had been critical of the BBC reporting on Covid-19 and the persecution of Uighur minority regimes in Xinjiang Province.







