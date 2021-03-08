As Hungary hosts Radio Station, Critics say Europe should point out OrbanExBulletin



BERLIN Hungary’s Klubradio station aired its news program on February 14 as it had for more than two decades. The next day he withdrew from the air.

About 3.5 million people in the capital Budapest, more than a third of the country’s population, tuned in for the show, according to the station’s news chief, Mihaly Hardy. Now dedicated listeners broadcast it in the Internet only with

“We lost 60 to 70% of our regular audience,” Hardy says.

Klubradio is one of Hungary ‘s last independent stations broadcasting criticism of the government. He was forced out of the airwaves after a court upheld an order from the nation’s media authority not to renew his broadcasting license.

This was the latest blow to press freedom in a country where the populist right-wing leadership and its allies have increased control and influence over the media. European Union Executive condemned the action, but critics say the EU has not done enough to punish its member state for continuing to violate the bloc ‘s democratic principles.

Clubradio listeners are used to it for its precarious political situation, Hardy says. Eleven years ago, it lost 90% of its revenue shortly after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to power and ordered all state-backed companies to ban advertising in independent media. Her fans grew up with a mortgage attempt that, to date, compensates for the loss of revenue, Hardy says.



He says his listeners demand independent news. “About 80% of media coverage in Hungary is provided by government-owned media or by government or pro-government,” Hardy says. “This includes 470 newspapers, TV stations, radio, websites, etc. We are the last major independent radio station.”

Reporters Without Borders said the Hungarian Media Council used “insignificant administrative grounds, “such as the claim that Klubradio failed to respect the quotes of the music program, as a basis for the silence of independent media. The organization of journalists, which ranked Hungary in 89th place in his latest World Press Freedom Index, he said while the council is supposedly independent, it is politicized and appears to be following orders from Orban Fidesz’s ruling party.

An Orban spokesman emailed NPR a statement reading: “The final decision on Klubradio is of a legal nature by an independent judiciary. In Hungary, the principle of separation of powers prevails.”

Hardy says this cannot be far from the truth. He and other media observers say Orban has suppressed Hungary’s free press for 10 years and the EU response has been slow and weak. “The EU just sent committees, they investigated and filed reports. Then they made some speeches in the European Parliament, but nothing really happened,” he says.

The EU’s lukewarm response to Orban’s destruction of democratic institutions in Hungary is “complacency at the highest level,” says Judy Dempsey of the think tank Carnegie Europe. “It’s extraordinary because the whole architecture of the European Union was built on the fundamental issue of values, freedom of the press, separation of powers, accountability, an independent judiciary, controls and balances. And Orban has in fact made a mockery of these values.”

Dempsey and Hardy say German Chancellor Angela Merkel, if she so wished, would have enough political and economic power to lead the EU’s widespread opposition to the Hungarian leadership.

For years, the Fidesz party was allowed to stay in the same political bloc in the European Parliament as Merkel’s center-right party, helping to maintain the bloc’s dominance. Moreover, many large German companies do business in Hungary. That may also be why Germany has not done much about Orban’s tightening grip on power in Hungary, Dempsey and Hardy say.

But some German leaders deny this. “Excuse me when I say: this argument is very stupid. It can only come from deposits, which are more tanks than they think,” said Elmar Brok, who sits on the board of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union Party and is a former chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs.



He says much of Orban’s political strategy is to protect Hungary from what he sees as foreign enemies. “Do you think Orban would just surrender because Germany is so big?” Brok talks about the largest economy in the eurozone.

“I have known Viktor Orban since 1988,” says Brok. “I was the first person to bring him to Brussels,” where the EU and its parliament are located. At the time, Orban was a liberal leader who defended democracy. But he changed over time, now defending what he calls “illiberal democracy.” Brok says the Hungarian leader used resentment against the EU and armed it to stay in power. “It’s a strategy: to be unpopular in Europe and to be blamed for winning the election,” he says.

He says it is hard to see a man who once considered a good friend going so far as to betray Europe’s democratic principles. However, there is a limit to what the EU can do to stop Orban.

“When we call on such countries to go with the rule of law, then we can only use at a European level what our legal instruments give us,” he said.

For example, Article 7 of the EU Treaty says it can suspend the voting rights of a member state that violates the core values ​​of the bloc. That requires a unanimous vote, but Brok says Poland, whose ruling party is also relinquishing its democratic institutions, would veto such an action. He adds that he has worked to remove the veto rule without result.

Katalin Cseh, a member of the European Parliament from Hungary’s main opposition party, says the EU’s inability to act against Hungary and Poland means more countries are now vulnerable to anti-democratic political movements.



“We often talk about Hungary and Poland, but there are very disturbing signs elsewhere in Slovenia, in Bulgaria,” says Cseh. “And if the EU does not take action to end this, it could become a very contagious effect and the whole stability of the union could be undermined.”

Cseh says there is still hope. Late last year, the EU adopted a mechanism to stem the flow of EU money into a member state that violates the rule of law. If used against Hungary, it would cost the country billions of euros. Hungary is expected to challenge the new mechanism in court.

Last week, The Fidesz party withdrew by the dominant European People’s Party in the European Parliament after the center-right bloc adopted a policy that allows it to exclude entire parties.

Cseh says it all comes a decade too late, but it’s better late than never.

Esme Nicholson contributed to this story from Berlin.