On Women’s Day, DCW honors ISRO scientists, elderly protesters





The government has adopted a women-centered approach to its policies: CM

The Delhi Commission for Women held an awards ceremony on International Women’s Day to honor women from various fields, including the crew of all Air India women who flew the longest flight, ISRO scientists and 80-year-old Mohinder Kaur who is participates in the ongoing farmers’ protest, among others. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: We often believe that extraordinary people get extraordinary work. However, it is the ordinary citizen who takes the initiative who does an extraordinary job. The latter has often been ignored by people, but DCW has taken on the responsibility of emphasizing their work. Mr Kejriwal also spoke about the policies implemented by his government in an effort to make the city a safer space. About 1.5-2 CCTV cameras have been installed across Delhi, and we are covering every nook and cranny. “I think Delhi will soon become one of the few countries in the country to have such a large network of CCTV cameras,” he said. The policies of Delhi governments in the last five to six years have adopted a women-centered approach with the motive of providing relief for women working in the light of inflation and the economic crisis. When women were provided with free bus access, some women and students benefited. They also benefited when electricity and water became free, he said. A survivor of the acid attack from the audience called on the Prime Minister to stop selling acid in the city. The survivor was assured by CM that the matter would be considered. Eighty-five-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar, a martial arts performing trainer, 11-year-old environmental activist Licipriya Kanguzam, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Aggarwal were some of the others who were given, in addition to Delhi Police officials. , Indian Army and Air Force. Security, security DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: The commission has handled 1 loop cases in the last five years and over 4.5 lakh calls have been followed by the DCWs 181. Helpline when we started, the DCW budget was 3 crore, now 40 crore. We have started a fight to guarantee safety and security for every woman in Delhi and the country.

