The park ranger was ambushed and eaten alive by two lions while hunting for cheetahs for wealthy tourists

A PARK watchman spotting the wild game for wealthy tourists was eaten alive after two lions ambushed him as he followed in the footsteps of the cheetah.

Malibongwe Mfila, 27, was fatally killed by two young lions in a luxury South African safari retreat on March 6.

6 Malibongwe Mfila, 27, was ambushed by two male lions waiting as he followed in the footsteps of the cheetah

6 The two lions continued to devour Mfila’s body before both were shot by the guards

The tragic animal tracker had seen the two cheetah tracks coming off the dirt road he was traveling in his jeep, before getting out of the vehicle to follow them on foot.

Mfila had uncovered 22,000 acres with his jeep alone at the Marataba Safari Lodge in Marakele National Park, for Big 5 signs.

However, in a cruel turn of fate, just 20 feet away two young lions were in camouflaged waiting amid the dense greenery of the safari sanctuary.

The duo jumped and dragged the 27-year-old to the ground, before celebrating on his body.

South African Police spokesman Brigade Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that the young guard was attacked and killed by lions who were later shot.

“He was busy driving through the bushes looking for animals like elephants and lions in order to show the guides where to play games.

“He reportedly stopped his vehicle and got out and as he was leaving the road he was suddenly attacked and killed by two lions,” he explained.

Another driver in the park noticed the lions swallowing the game tracking specialist before raising the alarm. The big cats were immediately shot by the responding guards.

Maratabas Park management confirmed that two young lions had been euthanized and that deaths were being committed for both.

6 He was employed at the luxury Marataba Safari Lodge to look for animals, focusing on the Big 5, for affluent tourists

6 Mfila had traveled through 22,000 acres of estate in search of animal activity alone

“When the lion does so, he will undoubtedly repeat the same deed,” Mojapelo continued.

Staff at the park have remained “concerned” after the savage attack that killed their colleague, according to Fundisile Mketeni, Chief Executive Officer at the South African National Parks Authority.

SANParks spokesman Reynold Thakhuli said, “He was tracking wildlife as part of his usual duties for Marataba when he died.

“He was following in the footsteps of the cheetah and appears to have gotten out of the vehicle and was only walking 20 meters when he came across two male lions.

“They attacked and killed him.”

The executive director and owner of the More Family collection, Robert More, who runs the respectable 750 luxury lodges for one night, paid tribute to the late animal follower.

Malibongwe was an integral part of the Marataba Luxury Lodges field guidance team and had great promises for a very successful future.

“The Marataba family has been devastated by his loss and his sunny tendency coupled with his natural talent will be greatly missed by all of us here,” he said.

The safari house promises to give “nature on your doorstep” and is popular among affluent tourists looking to get a Big 5 look.

The resort is a four-hour drive from Johannesburg and is at the foot of the Waterberg Mountains in Limpopo Province, which lions, leopards, buffaloes, rhinos and elephants call home.

Malibongwe’s role as a park ranger was to test and locate the animals before transmitting the details to the game guards before the safari trips to the premises.

Male lions can weigh up to 500 bs, reach four meters in height and seven meters in length.

Large cats are considered one of the most dangerous predators in Africa.

6 The general director of the park paid tribute to the tracker, saying that ‘his sunny inclination coupled with his natural talent’ will be lost