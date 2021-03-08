Celebrating International Women’s Day at Dynatrace





Today is International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. In honor of this International Day of Recognition, we would like to take a moment to acknowledge the achievements of Dinatrace women and highlight how, together, we are finding new ways to raise, connect and amplify voices women throughout the company, and the industry in general. Dinatrace culture is rooted in a shared commitment to help teams accelerate innovation and transform their way of working. These efforts apply not only to our clients, but also to our internal teams. At Dynatrace, we are constantly striving to build a culture of inclusion, collaboration and innovation. In support of these efforts, Dynatracers Sara Al-Hayale and Molly Rossman decided to create a virtual women’s internal network to connect and collectively identify ways to support and encourage women’s professional growth in both Dynatrace and the industry. wide range of technology. What started out as a small group of Dynatracers has rapidly expanded into the Global Dynatrace Womens Group, a network of 100+ Dynatrace women covering all levels, departments and regions across the company. The Dynatrace Women’s group has become a valuable resource for colleagues to communicate their experiences, barriers and achievements. The group hosts monthly meetings, where members can openly discuss their individual experiences as well as the initiatives they would like to pursue to promote the growth and development of women in the industry. These initiatives have previously included engaging with foundations such as the Michigan Women in Technology Council and working closely with schools in our local communities to provide workshops for students who express an interest in exploring careers in technology. Beyond that, the group hosts an interactive Slack channel that serves as a daily source of connectivity for women across the company. Our Slack channel is incredibly active, Al-Hayale said. It is more than just a safe space, it is a place where women can get to know and celebrate each other’s achievements and those of women in leadership positions around the world, both inside and out. This level of connection and counseling is something that Noelle Faris, Vice President of Investor Relations at Dynatrace, recognizes as very important to women at all stages of their professional growth. It’s so significant to have mentors throughout your career, Faris said. Networks like the Dynatrace Women’s Group are vital to directing these connections. It is great to work in a company like Dynatrace that supports and embraces these relationships, not just between women but all employees. Importers It is important that we all serve as advocates for each other, and this is a dynamic that is inherent in Dynatrace culture. In this spirit, she wanted to encourage all employees to get involved in the Dynatrace Women’s Groups efforts to advocate for women in technology. For more information on how you can participate, please email Sara Al-Hayale and Molly Rossman: [email protected], [email protected]

