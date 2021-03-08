Detroit reopens schools to teach in person

On a cold sidewalk outside Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tonya Pittman asked students a series of questions choreographically.

The school social worker put her forehead, nose, mouth, chest and stomach on her forehead. She asked the children if they had a fever, sniffing, coughing, stomach problems or body aches.

The students answered no and she let them cross to enter the queue to enter the school.

Detroit Public Schools reopened classrooms Monday for the first time since November, fulfilling a goal set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide some form of personal instruction by early March.

“I’m proud to say that many of our teachers are back today, many of our students are back today,” Chief Inspector Nikolai Vitti said when he visited the Inside Scott Elementary School. “We are expecting about 20,000 students to return to school today.”

About 50,000 students are enrolled in Detroit Public Schools, and even with the reopening, all families can still choose whether to send their children to a class or continue online learning at home. Vitti has insisted that the district should offer parents the option because online learning does not work for all families.

“I think this is the first step in restoring this new normal to the pandemic,” Vitti said. “In the next two weeks and months as the year goes on, I predict more students will return and I predict more teachers will return.”

In-person learning has been controversial in Detroit and around the state since the fall when some schools turned to classrooms, while others chose to stay online just to control the spread of COVID-19.

Some parents have asked to return to classes, while other parents prefer to learn at home and avoid risk. Even some families are separated whether to attend in person or online.

Bianca Jones said her daughter, a second grader, and her son, a fifth grader, disagreed on what was best.

“My daughter is sociable; she wanted to go back to school and see her friends,” Jones said as she left them with the bow. “My son, he does not feel it. He wants to stay home where he can go to the kitchen every 5 minutes. But it ‘s time to go back to school.”

Jones decided the two needed to go back to a class, saying she was not nervous about the kids coming back. They know how to wear masks and social distance, she said. For Jones, the return is a relief. She said having children learning at home has been difficult.

“For the most part, I still have to work and have a baby at home,” she said. “It’s hard for them to stay focused at school with the baby at home and with me working.”

Randall Murray was abandoning five of his children, who range from a preschooler to a third grader Bow. He said he thought returning to classes was the right decision. Murray said his kids have been attending district learning centers for about a week now and he went over the COVID-19 safety protocols with all of them awaiting return.

“I’m a little nervous,” Murray said. “But I’m more nervous about how they’re going to do everything than I’m about the virus.”

Murray said having five children at home made learning online difficult. He tried to get the kids to put on headphones so they could listen to their teachers without listening to the sibling teachers but it didn’t work well.

Nina Turner has a first and third grade at Bow who have been learning online since last March. Monday was their first day of returning to their classes and they were still returning to school.

“Some days they are” excited to be back at school, she said. “Some days they want to do it at home. I think they can do it when I’m not working.”

Teachers, as parents, have been given the opportunity to teach in person or online in Detroit. Under an agreement reached with the Detroit Teachers Federation last summer, all teachers have the option of teaching online or in person. Teachers returning to the classroom receive a reward of $ 750 for each marking period.

But not all teachers like the idea of ​​return.

“With new variants appearing regularly, it makes no sense to reopen them until everyone has had a chance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and all its variants,” said Nicole Conaway, a member of the group within the renowned teachers’ union. as the BAMN Steering Group, said in a statement last week. “It makes no sense to reopen when there is not even enough testing to determine where the virus is currently spreading. The solution to the pandemic is for state and federal governments to allocate funds to pay everyone to stay home while in really safe to reopen. “

The steering group held a rally in southwest Detroit on Friday to protest Monday’s reopening, with seven cars participating.

Contact John Wisely: 313-222-6825 or [email protected] On Twitter @wisely

Become a subscriber