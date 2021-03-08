Detroit reopens schools to teach in person

Connect with us

On a cold sidewalk outside Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tonya Pittman asked students a series of questions choreographically.

The school social worker put her forehead, nose, mouth, chest and stomach on her forehead. She asked the children if they had a fever, sniffing, coughing, stomach problems or body aches.

The students answered no and she let them cross to enter the queue to enter the school.

Detroit Public Schools reopened classrooms Monday for the first time since November, fulfilling a goal set by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide some form of personal instruction by early March.

“I’m proud to say that many of our teachers are back today, many of our students are back today,” Chief Inspector Nikolai Vitti said when he visited the Inside Scott Elementary School. “We are expecting about 20,000 students to return to school today.”

About 50,000 students are enrolled in Detroit Public Schools, and even with the reopening, all families can still choose whether to send their children to a class or continue online learning at home. Vitti has insisted that the district should offer parents the option because online learning does not work for all families.

Students and teachers report to Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit for classroom teaching on Monday, March 8, 2021 as the state lifts the ban on blocking students and teachers.

“I think this is the first step in restoring this new normal to the pandemic,” Vitti said. “In the next two weeks and months as the year goes on, I predict more students will return and I predict more teachers will return.”

In-person learning has been controversial in Detroit and around the state since the fall when some schools turned to classrooms, while others chose to stay online just to control the spread of COVID-19.

Kayden Hubert, 7, of Detroit, left, walking with his mother, Armekar Hubert, 25, and brother, Camarion, 2, while heading to Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit to join his class. second for classroom teaching on Monday 8 March 2021 as the state lifts the ban on blocking students and teachers.

Some parents have asked to return to classes, while other parents prefer to learn at home and avoid risk. Even some families are separated whether to attend in person or online.

Bianca Jones said her daughter, a second grader, and her son, a fifth grader, disagreed on what was best.

“My daughter is sociable; she wanted to go back to school and see her friends,” Jones said as she left them with the bow. “My son, he does not feel it. He wants to stay home where he can go to the kitchen every 5 minutes. But it ‘s time to go back to school.”

