Japanese School of Law professor J. Mark Ramseyer has faced public criticism from government officials around the world against his forthcoming newspaper, which claims that sex slaves, known as comfort women, under the Imperial Japanese Army were employed voluntarily.

The Ramseyers newspaper sparked international controversy by opposing the historical consensus that women console a euphemism commonly used to refer to women and girls used as sex slaves by the Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II being forced to work sex against the will of tire.

Unlike many scholastic disputes, which do not extend far beyond academia, Ramseyers’ article has drawn strong responses from senior government officials in several countries, including the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, and even North Korea. .

While most officials in the US and East Asian countries except Japan were all at least partially occupied by the Japanese military in the 20th century have criticized the Ramseyers newspaper, some political figures in Japan have expressed their support.

Ramseyer backed down against criticism of his newspaper in an early February interview with The Crimson and subsequent statements, though he recently admitted on a February 26 New Yorker article that he had made a mistake in the letter by referring to the employer of a comfort woman as its owner.

In an email to law school colleagues February 25, which he gave to The Crimson, Ramseyer wrote that he was working on a memo and a series of materials responding to criticism about his letter in an attempt to be transparent about what he did and did not go into the article and why.

However, he noted that the issue has taken on a life of its own and he is careful not to spark more controversy.

This is an important and sensitive issue, I do not want to escalate the dispute further, Ramseyer continued. I want to be transparent about what did and did not go into the article and why. But this is not the main focus of my work, and I leave it to others to continue this debate.

White House Town Councils

Over the past month, several U.S. officials, all from California, have criticized the Ramseyers search.

I can not stand by as he rewrites history and deceives future generations for the truth, wrote Rep. Michelle E. Steel (R-Calif.) In a statement sent on Crimson Sunday. His article only contributes to the damaging denial of the very painful and true events that these women suffered.

In a mid-February tweet, Rep. Young O. Kim (R-Calif.) Urged Ramseyer to apologize for his article, writing that it was offensive to the victims.

We must support the victims of human trafficking and slavery, not destroy them, Kim wrote on Twitter. Une nxis [Ramseyer] to apologize.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), Chairman of the Chamber Intelligence Committee, has previously spoken on the issue of women’s comfort. Asked about the Ramseyers newspaper, an aide gave a 2014 statement in which Schiff referred to the issue as a crime against humanity and said he stands with comfort surviving women in recognizing the horrors they endured.

The controversy even made its way to the White House. At a press conference on March 3, a reporter asked White House press secretary Jennifer R. Jen Psaki about Ramseyer and the issue of women comfort.

Psaki replied that she was happy to see the case up close, but had not seen the article or its sentences. She added that she will talk to the national security team and follow up further.

Beyond the federal level, the dispute over the Ramseyers newspaper operated itself in the legal register.

Last Thursday, the Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a non-binding resolution condemning Ramseyers article and affirming the legitimacy of women’s historic obligation of comfort.

Council member David H. Oh, who introduced the resolution, told The Crimson that it felt necessary to take action at the local government level, adding that the issue was very painful for many Philadelphians.

I did not want to just write a letter and get my colleagues to sign that I wanted to take a formal action, Oh said. It is important for us as government entities to respond to this kind of thing.

Government officials across Asia speak

Across the Pacific, Ramseyers’ article drew strong rebuke from officials and representatives of several foreign governments.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying answered a question about Ramseyer at a news conference on Feb. 19, saying the women’s comfort story is a fact with iron-clad evidence.

China opposes all wrongdoing that unravels the war on aggression in an attempt to deny and distort history, she said, according to a translation on the Foreign Ministry website.

South Korean Minister for Gender Equality and the Family Chung Young-he hosted an emergency conference with Korean professors, researchers and lawyers on Tuesday to discuss Ramseyers’ article as well as future plans for the comforts of women’s memorial projects.

According to a Feb. 16 press release, the agency finds Ramseyers ‘article really sad and hopes the tarnish of the victims’ dignity and honor will not be repeated.

Members of the Seoul Metropolitan Council came together to set up a special committee to investigate pro-Japanese and anti-nationalist actions, which was originally set up by the Korean National Assembly in 1948 but disbanded within a year of its founding.

On Friday, the special committee of the Seoul Metropolitan Council investigating pro-Japanese and anti-nationalist actions organized an emergency conference and decided to launch a boycott campaign against Mitsubishi, the large Japanese corporation given to Professor Ramseyers.

Ramseyer whose title is Mitsubishi Professor of Japanese Studies told The Crimson in early February that the profession was established decades ago and there is no wire or money from Mitsubishi attached to it today.

The Mitsubishi Group is made up of approximately 40 separate, autonomous companies; it is unclear which branch was involved in the creation of the Ramseyers profession. Mitsubishi Motors North America spokesman Jeremy J. Barnes wrote in an email statement Friday that the program at Harvard Law School has nothing to do with our company (Mitsubishi Motors North America) or our parent company (Mitsubishi Motors Corporation) .

North Korean state media also joined South Korean officials in condemning Ramseyer.

DPRK Today, a China-based news site sponsored by the North Korean government, called Ramseyer a pseudo-researcher and money launderer in an article in Korea last Tuesday, according to BLACK. DPRK Today did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite rarely reporting on events outside the Korean Peninsula, North Korea’s state-run broadcaster Korean Central Television aired a women’s comfort documentary with similar denunciations on March 1, according to United Press International.

Japanese officials have remained largely silent on the issue, although Hiroshi Yamada, a former member of National Food who is a member of an organization affiliated with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, publicly backed Ramseyer on Twitter in late February.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is well aware of the current situation of the professors, Yamada wrote on Twitter in Japanese. We discussed that we will do everything we can.

In a subsequent tweet, Yamada clarified that he is talking about the Ministry and will not influence its decision-making. The Yamada office and the Japanese Embassy in the US did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

Shigeharu Aoyama, a member of the upper house of the National Diet of Japan who has previously denied the legitimacy of comfort women, wrote on his blog that he encourages the sending of positive messages to Ramseyer.

Tessa Morris-Suzuki, professor of Japanese history at the Australian National University, and David A. McNeill, professor at the Sacred Heart University in Tokyo, published an article Thursday in Japan Forward, the English arm of the Japanese nationalist newspaper Sankei Shimbun. In the article, Morris-Suzuki and McNeill write that the Ramseyers article violates basic academic standards and that calls to withdraw the Ramseyers article are not the suppression of free speech.

Morris-Suzuki wrote in an email statement that she hopes the article will be read by regular readers of Japan Forward, about whom the article may contain information of which many are probably unaware. Sankei Shimbuns’s publication of Ramseyers abstract in January initially sparked a lot of media attention towards Ramseyers article.

She added that she and McNeill had reached out to a number of media outlets in Japan, including the most common Japanese newspapers, but that worryingly, Japan Forward was the only media interested in publishing their article.

Staff writer Alex M. Koller contributed to the translation of this story.

Staff Writer Ariel H. Kim can be reached at [email protected]rimson.com.

Staff writer Simon J. Levien can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @simonjlevien.