Thousands of women protest in Spain demanding equality, condemning violence





BARCELONA (Reuters) – Holding signs such as Respect My Existence or Expect My Resistance, thousands of women across Spain on Monday protested against gender-based violence and in support of equal rights at International Women’s Day rallies. In a country where women’s rights have been at the forefront of politics in recent years, the largest demonstration was in downtown Barcelona, ​​where mostly purple-clad protest women held placards saying: It will be a day of happy when none of us are absent. The peaceful and festive rally was damaged by an attack by a man who sprayed five women on the street where the protest was being held, a municipal spokeswoman said. The motive for the attack was being investigated, she said. The man was detained by local police and the women were attended by emergency doctors, the spokeswoman added. The Barcelona protest was authorized, but participation was limited to 3,500 people, who had to maintain social distance due to the pandemic. In Madrid, authorities banned Women’s Day marches after criticism that rallies in recent years helped spread the coronavirus. But, challenging the ban, about 50 women protested in the famous Puerta del Sol square, with some holding banners that read: Men’s violence is also a pandemic. Police stood by as protesters walked around the square and ignite a flame purple smoke. We are here to demand women’s right to demonstrate … It is wild that the most self-proclaimed feminist government in history is banning women marching on March 8, said Josefina Martinez, 42, a spokeswoman for a feminist association. A group of women also staged a protest after vandals tore down a mural portraying famous women such as American civil rights activist Rosa Parks and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo on the outskirts of Madrid. Report by Emma Pinedo, Luis Felipe Castilleja and Joan Faus; Edited by Giles Elgood and Sonya Hepinstall

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos