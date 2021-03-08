Pfizer vaccine a victim of Russian disinformation; Biden fights against





WASHINGTON The Biden administration said Monday it is taking steps to combat Russian misinformation aimed at undermining confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. and other western companies. We will fight (disinformation) by any means we have, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news conference Monday. Her remarks came after a March 7 report in the Wall Street Journal that four publications, all serving as fronts for Russian intelligence, targeted Western-produced COVID-19 vaccines with a deceptive coverage that exaggerates the risk of side effects and raises questions. about their efficiency The State Department confirmed that report Monday, saying U.S. officials had identified four Russian Internet platforms that were spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. “It’s very clear that Russia is up to its old deceptions, and in doing so it is potentially putting people at risk by spreading misinformation about vaccines that we know are saving lives every day,” said Ned Price, chief spokesman. State Department. More:Fact-checking: Deceptive meme suggests deaths after COVID-19 vaccination are due to vaccine A Pfizer spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ‘Threat to Sputniks market dominance’ The Pfizer vaccine has been the main target of Russian misinformation, according to a report released Monday by Alliance for Security Democracy, a non-partisan initiative that studies disinformation and other anti-democratic campaigns by autocratic governments. The alliance examined public propaganda messages from Russia, China and Iran spread through Twitter, state-sponsored news sites and other avenues. Russia was the most likely of the three countries studied to suggest links between the Pfizer vaccine and the subsequent deaths of vaccine recipients, the report notes. Russian-controlled media and government officials often implied that there was a causal link between the vaccine and the deaths of vaccine recipients when, in fact, none were proven or even proven to be unrelated. More:Fact check: CDC is not increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths The emphasis on denigrating Pfizer is likely in part due to its status as the first vaccine other than Sputnik V to see mass use, resulting in a greater potential threat to Sputniks market dominance, the Alliance report says. Sputnik is the COVID-19 vaccine produced in Russia. Bret Schafer, a disinformation expert and one of the authors of the reports, said stocks are too high as countries like Russia and China compete to distribute their vaccines to the developing world. When you look at their attempt to get the vaccine approved in Mexico and Latin America, it is a great economic victory for them, but it also gives them diplomatic leverage, he said. He said relying on information that is really free also makes it harder for fact-checkers and social media sites to crash.

