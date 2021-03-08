The campaign for Burger King International Women’s Day declared for sexism

The Burger Kings campaign for International Women’s Day paid off on Monday as her attempt to draw attention to the male-dominated culinary world was criticized for sexism.

Women belong to the culinary, Burger chains UK the social media channel wrote on Twitter.

Women belong to the kitchen. Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

The restaurant followed that tweet, which has since been retweeted and quoted tweeted more than 250,000 times, with a follow-up message, if they want, of course.

However only 20% of chefs are women. We are on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career, she wrote. The brand then announced that it would launch a scholarship that will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!

The first tweet was not accidental. The brand also made a full-page ad in The New York Times, with the same message. The women belonging to the kitchen was in giant letters; the further context was in lower case below.

Anger was swift, even from competitors. Kentucky’s gaming account Fried Chicken wrote to Burger King, telling her to delete her tweet.

But the people who ran social media for “Whopper House” doubled.

Why would we delete a tweet that draws attention to a huge lack of representation of women in our industry, we thought you too would be on board with this? asked the brand, it seemed to fabricate confusion.

On the Internet, some wondered why the company did not go the clear route: change its name to Burger Queen for one day.

Burger King had the perfect configuration to go with Burger Queen for that day, but instead publicly executed their social media people. Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) March 8, 2021

If you want to use sexism as a click, then you are definitely not celebrating International Women’s Day, said Kerry OGrady, an associate professor at Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies who runs her public relations and corporate program. of corporations.

OGrady said her clear brand made women belong in the kitchen tweet to attract attention. But using a decades-old sexist trophy to be noticed is not an effective strategy, she warned.

Burger King is now a sexism-related brand, she said, calling the campaign such a failure.

The brand seemed to justify the decision for itself by believing that people would read it through the thread, OGrady said. But she said it was “just plain stupid” to think that people would take the time to read the whole message.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Burger King acknowledged that the tweet was “created to attract attention”.

“It was our mistake not to include the full explanation in our initial tweet, and we adjusted our activity by moving forward because we were confident that when people read the entirety of our engagement, they would share our confidence in this important opportunity,” said one. spokeswoman, stressing that she is “committed to helping women break a male-dominated culinary culture”.

However, many people think that the fast food giant had the opportunity to draw attention to a worthy cause and pursue it.

In the UK, women hold only 17 per cent of chef positions, according to the Office for National Statistics. In the United States, women make up less than a quarter of the ranks of chefs.

I think the campaign is completely lost, OGrady said. “It should not have been like that.