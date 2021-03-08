The coronavirus pandemic that increases the risk of child marriage, says UNICEF





TORONTO – A new analysis by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) suggests that 10 million child marriages could occur globally before the end of the decade due to COVID-19. Analysis, released on March 8 for International Women’s Day, warns that school closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting girls at increased risk of child marriage. “COVID-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse. Closed schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire that the world was already struggling to put out. “But we can and we must extinguish child marriage,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a Press release. “International Women’s Day is a key moment to remind ourselves what these girls should lose if we do not act urgently – their education, their health and their future.” According to UNICEF, 100 million girls were at risk of child marriage in the next decade before COVID-19, despite global efforts in recent years to help complete the practice. UNICEF reported that the number of young women worldwide who were married as children has dropped by 15 percent in the last 10 years. Approximately one in five girls are married as children, one in four, which UNICEF says is the equivalent of approximately 25 million avoided marriages. However, the agency noted that this “profit is now under threat”. In the analysis, UNICEF reported that COVID-19 is “deeply impacting” the lives of girls with travel and physical distance restrictions making it difficult for young women to access health care, social services and the community support that protects them. those from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence. With schools closing periodically around the world over the past year, UNICEF says girls are also more likely to drop out of school and never return. “Job losses and rising economic uncertainty could force families to marry their daughters to ease the financial burden,” the agency said in the report. UNICEF estimates that 650 million living girls and women today were married in childhood, with about half of those marriages taking place in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India and Nigeria. However, a January study conducted by researchers at McGill University also found that child marriage “remains legal and continues” across Canada. This study found that more than 3,600 marriage certificates were issued to Canadian children under the age of 18 between 2000 and 2018. The researchers reported that the highest ratings for any type of child marriage, whether formal or ordinary, were in Saskatchewan, as well as in the territories, with the number of juvenile unions also prominent in Alberta and Manitoba. To help limit the impact of COVID-19, UNICEF says progress to end child marriage needs to be “significantly accelerated”. The agency’s goal is to end the global practice of child marriage by 2030. UNICEF set this goal in Sustainable Development Goals, which were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, to “achieve a fairer, more just and sustainable world for all”. Fore said in the press release that “immediate action” is needed to help mitigate the number of pandemics on girls and their families, including reopening schools and providing access to health care. “By reopening schools, enforcing effective laws and policies, providing access to health and social services – including sexual and reproductive health services – and providing comprehensive social protection measures for families, we can significantly reduce girls’ risk for “stole her childhood through child marriage,” Fore said.







