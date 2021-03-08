Ravi Ahuja Joins Sony as Chairman of Global TV





The former Disney executive will oversee local and international TV productions, game show franchises and business in India.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has fulfilled the role of chairman. Former Disney Television president Ravi Ahujahas has joined the studio and will serve as chairman of global TV studios and corporate development Sony Pictures Entertainment. He replaces former chairman Mike Hopkins, who left a year ago for senior work at Amazon Studios. In his new role, Ahujawill directed the domestic and international productions of Sony Pictures Television, gaming show franchises and its business in India. He will also oversee the corporate development of the studio, the mergers and activities of M&A together with SPE President and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. The beech will report to Vinciquerra and start work on March 15th. Ravi is an extremely talented and proven executive with extensive experience in almost every aspect of our business, Vinciquerra said. Working directly with Ravi, I have seen first hand his results-driven strategic approach, which has made him such a strong leader and which I know will lead to further growth and success for SPE . “His decision to come to the SPE is a testament to the strength and ability of the studios to attract great talent.” When Hopkins left a year ago, Sony had no plans to replace his position. Instead, the indie studio was reorganized and gave Keith LeGoy additional responsibilities that had previously been performed by Hopkins. LeGoy, who serves as president of SPE for worldwide distribution and networking and also oversees Funimation, will continue to report to Vinciquerra and work in partnership with Ahuja on the television side. It was an easy call to join Sony Pictures’ amazing management team and work with Tony again, Ahuja said. With more ways to get more TV, great content has never been more valuable. Sony Pictures Television is an extraordinary studio, making it as one of the most appreciated and watched shows in the worldGood Doctor, Cobra Kai, The BoysANDcrown just to name a few. And Sony Pictures is very well positioned for the future, lined up with prominent creators and focused on the success of its network and broadcast partners. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of enterprises at this exciting time for our industry. During his tenure at Disney, Ahuja played a central role in the acquisition of Mouse House Fox. After the merger, he served as president of business operations and CFO of Walt Disney Television, which included ABC, ABC News, Disney Channel, Disney TV Studios, Freeform, Hulu and Nat Geo. Prior to that, he was CFO at Fox Networks Group.







