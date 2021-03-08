Government sets up independent advisory group following criticism of Covid-19 February group response

The government has convened an independent advisory group to review its ongoing Covid-19 response, following criticism for its handling of the recent blast.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Tuesday that the Government will set up an independent group, led by Sir Brian Roche who last year reviewed governments’ tracking and testing systems governments and also includes former Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe.

Hipkins said reviewers would look at how group contacts were categorized, the basics of the contact tracking system, and whether health officials should have knocked on the doors of families not accessed by contact trackers.

We want them to be able to go inside and take a look at the most recent blast experience we’ve had over the last few weeks … and say, did the system work as planned? Tha Hipkins.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: ‘Badly formulated’ self-isolation health order issued nine days after batch discovered

* Covid-19: Ministry Post says KFC worker was not asked to isolate, despite PM’s claims

* Covid-19: The evolution of the Auckland February herd



1 NEWS This comes after the largest NZ city plunged into Level 3 restrictions on Sunday morning.

The February rally was the first outbreak in which the Government chose to end an Auckland blockade, only to return the city to the level of three conditions in the discovery of two Covid-19 community cases a blockade which ended on Sunday in breakfast.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had harshly criticized members of two Papatoetoe High School families who tested positive for Covid-19 for breaking self-isolation rules, holding them responsible for Auckland’s recent blockade.

But despite claims that the information sent to families was consistent and clear, questions continued to arise as to when and how exactly families were instructed to isolate themselves and be tested.

Health officials also failed to reach 11 students at Papatoetoe High School, which was at the center of the pile, before the first blockade was completed. One of these students had a Covid-19.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Parliament. (file photo)

The group will meet at least twice a month and will advise Hipkins directly on possible improvements.

The other members of the group were Chief Peace Adviser to the Ministry of Health Dr Debbie Ryan, epidemiologist Professor Philip Hill and public health expert Dr Dale Bramley, who has governance experience and a Mori health perspective.

The terms of reference for the group, provided by the Government, indicate that reviewers will regularly inspect border arrangements, isolation management system and public health response.

We have been using independent tips all the way. That kind of pulls it together and formalizes it in a way that means we can pull it off very quickly, whenever we need to, Hipkins said.

National Party leader Judith Collins said epidemiologists had “at least back in August” that suggested such an ongoing review of the response was necessary.

“It could have been done before, but I think we should give credit where it should, and we finally got that and that ‘s great,” she said.

“We’ve seen that we just don’t expect to have these kinds of communication failures, but some of those failures even the border with Auckland, which was just a mess.”

ACT leader David Seymour said, in a statement, the creation of a review group was an acknowledgment that Roche’s preliminary report recommendations had not been made.

One thing is clear, whatever this updated group recommends not working if the execution of our Covid response remains monopolized by the Ministry of Health.