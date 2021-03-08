Join the discussion at the Seahawks International Women’s Day panel





Good morning, 12th. Here’s a look at what’s out there today for Monday, March 8th regarding your Seattle Seahawks. Celebrate International Women’s Day with our Panel Discussion Today is International Women’s Day and one way to celebrate this important day is to join the Seahawks International Women’s Day Panel Discussion, a talk involving six of the women who help make this event so special. The one-hour panel includes senior revenue vice president Amy Sprangers, diversity, equity and inclusion vice president Karen Wilkins-Mickey, Seahawks Dancers director Courtney Moore, digital media stylist Sydney Noland, assistant video production director Madeline Down and athletic assistant coach Mackenzie Marques. The panel starts at 3pm, Pacific time, and those wishing to attend you can register here. Deadline to apply for Seahawks Player Scholarships and Justice for All The Seahawks Players Equality & Justice For All Action Fund announced earlier this year a scholarship program that aims to build a more compassionate and inclusive society by supporting career opportunities for students who have overcome significant disasters. For students hoping to apply for the 2021 school year, the deadline is approaching next week. Scholarships for high school students are about $ 10,000 per year renewable for two or four years depending on the degree the student is pursuing. Students can apply through this link until March 15, 2021. University of Seattle joins forces with local sports teams, including Seahawks, to address diversity in the sports and entertainment industry If you missed it last week, Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics announced an exciting new program that will see the school partner with Seahawks, Storm, Kraken, The Mariners, Sounders FC and Oak View Group to begin an MBA in Sports and Recreation Management with a focus on diversifying leadership in industry. The seven Seattle sports and entertainment companies that partner with SU will advise on the curriculum and offer scholarships to students. More information about the program can be found here. Social Post of the Day Today’s social post comes from the league’s Twitter account, which offers three minutes of Bobby Wagner courtesy for your viewing pleasure.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos