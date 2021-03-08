Justice in Brazil overturns Lula’s sentences, allowing 2022 to run





Others saw the decision as an attempt to maintain a broad but heated investigation into corruption that has led to numerous convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians, but which has been accused of indecency. Judgment by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin did not draw any conclusions regarding the investigation of the car wash mammoth concentrated in the state giant Petrobras, from which the da Silva probes emerged. It said, instead, the federal court in the southern city of Curitiba, which twice convicted da Silva of corruption and money laundering, had no jurisdiction to try the left-wing leader. Fachin said the cases will be sent to the federal court of the Brazils Federal District, where they can start again. Da Silva’s lawyers issued a statement welcoming the decision, saying it is consistent with everything we have said for more than five years in these lawsuits. But Brazilian media reported that the country’s attorney general Augusto Aras, an ally of Conservative President Jair Bolsonaro, is preparing to appeal the decision. Da Silva has been a dominant figure in Brazilian politics for decades, first as the organizer of a metalworkers union that launched failed bids for the presidency, then as the all-charismatic, whose popularity grew as president from 2003 to 2010 thanks to large government donations for weak investments and those in infrastructure during the boom of goods in the country. He left office with an approval rating in the mid-1980s and former US President Barack Obama referred to him as the most popular politician on earth. But his star fell in recent years as the Brazils economy plummeted and corruption scandals involving the former leader and those around him took hold. He was boxed out of the 2018 election by the first of his two criminal convictions. Maurcio Santoro, a professor of political science at Rio de Janeiro State University, said the phone measures would encourage da Silva and the Workers’ Party, which has been damaged by corruption investigations. However, he questioned whether Lula would gain enough impetus to run for president, as there are still many who reject him and his party. We have seen in recent months Lula’s popularity growing again. This has to do with the pandemic and humanitarian catastrophe they were living through now. When you put all this together, we have a political situation in Brazil now that is a little more charming than three years ago, Santoro said on the phone. But I think there is a limit to how far that move can go. After the news of the decision came out. people in some cities went to their windows and cheered, Lula livre! Lula for free! or trinkets exploded from his presidential campaigns. There were also screams of Bolsonaro Out! that have ever appeared since the COVID-19 pandemic struck Brazil a year ago. Da Silva has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for allegedly taking an apartment worth about $ 1 million as a bribe from construction company OAS. Da Silva has always denied ownership of the apartment. Another sentence included his alleged ownership of a farm in Atibaia, outside Sao Paulo. He was jailed in April 2018 while leading polls for the then presidential election only with a month off. With da Silva out, Conservative lawmaker Bolsonaro won the election with ease. Da Silva was released from prison in November 2019 after the country’s highest court ruled that a person could be jailed only after all appeals have been exhausted. The ruling also affects the reputation of former federal judge Sergio Moro, who convicted da Silva in the first case, got involved in the second and left his post to become justice minister in the Bolsonaros administration. He resigned in April last year after falling out with the president. Da Silva’s legal team wanted the high court to consider Moro biased after a series of leak applications for messages published by The Intercept Brasil showed apparent coordination between then-judge and Car Wash prosecutors to oust the left-wing leader behind bars. Bypassing those motions, Fachins’s decision effectively preserves the other pursuits of Car Wash, according to Paulo Calmon, a professor of political science at the University of Brasilia. Had the Supreme Court ruled that Moro was biased, senior executives and others he sentenced to prison as part of the investigation could have moved to cancel their cases. What happened here was a transfer of jurisdiction, Calmon said. _____ Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

