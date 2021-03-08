Lufthansa Technik Suffers Random Losses in Pandemic Misery





Lufthansa Technik shifted to a complete loss in 2020 and revenue fell 43 percent year on year, but executives of the world’s largest MRO provider expressed optimism that it could maintain its leading position thanks to its diverse portfolio , its international footprint and investment in its Aviator platform for digital products and services. Speaking at the company’s annual press conference on Monday, Lufthansa Technik CEO Johannes Bussmann described last year as “the most difficult in the history of our company”. However, he added, the MRO giant could end the year “with some certainty”. Hamburg, the Lufthansa Group’s subsequent market subsidiary in the Lufthansa Group, managed to retain all of its airline customers – despite their pressure for cost savings – and even gained 16 new ones, expanding its customer base to 830, including OEMs, aircraft rental companies, airlines, and VIP aircraft operators. It concluded 515 new contracts with a total volume of € 2.3 billion for 2021 and subsequent years. Some of the contracts signed in 2020 included specially developed crisis products, including the temporary conversion of passenger aircraft into auxiliary carriers, as well as parking and storage services for aircraft, engines and deactivated components. However, Bussmann did not expect the freight passenger business to become “a long-term trend or not even a medium-term one” because belly capacity will return once passenger service is restored and airlines have to amortize the cost of conversion. Bussmann refrained from giving a forecast for the current year and said he did not expect the global MRO market to return to 2019 levels, when Lufthansa Technik reported a record € 6.6 billion in revenue and an adjusted operating profit of 463 million €, “by the end of 2023, [or] beginning of 2024 earlier. “The company expects demand for engine maintenance, repair and repair to be recovered after 2024,” he said. The subsequent market will change “forever,” the Lufthansa Technik chief claimed. “The temporary decline of the MRO market is mainly driven by the lack of passenger traffic but in the medium term will also be affected by the secondary effects of the crisis on the global fleet structure,” he noted. Airlines are rapidly withdrawing older aircraft and / or delaying new aircraft deliveries, the tendency of airlines to deploy smaller aircraft – for example, the Airbus A220s instead of the A320 or Boeing 737s, A321neoLR / XLRs instead of the A330 – will continue, and the use of four-engine aircraft will continue to decline significantly, predicted Bussmann. “The MCO of these [four-engine aircraft] engines and components will disappear, ”he said. “Competitors who have invested in technology to maintain next-generation aircraft will benefit compared to those who focus on more traditional technologies.” His comments followed remarks by Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr, who told analysts last week that “modern high-tech aircraft, which are too sophisticated to be maintained by the operating airline … will be transferred to MRO providers like Lufthansa Technik. ” Lufthansa Technik has prepared itself for the market change, Bussmann stressed, while acknowledging that airline fleet decisions could also lead to a change in Lufthansa Technik’s product portfolio. “A portfolio analysis will be part of the RISE project,” he said. RISE, the enterprise restructuring program launched last year to address the Covid-19 crisis, aims to secure the company’s position in the MRO market through a weaker and more efficient corporate structure. Eight product divisions will be reduced to just five: Aircraft Component Services, Aircraft Maintenance Services, Engine Services, and Original Aircraft Equipment & Special Services and Digital Fleet Services. Revenues in 2020 fell in all regions, but most importantly in Europe, Lufthansa Technik’s most important sales market. In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segment, sales fell from € 4.6 billion to € 2.6 billion. In the Americas, revenue fell from € 1.45 billion to € 821 million, while sales losses in the Asia-Pacific region proved relatively small, falling from € 573 million to € 430 million. About a third of its business comes from Lufthansa Group airlines, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

