AP to introduce Gender Budget for women’s well-being, says Jagan





Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced plans to introduce a Gender Budget that will help specifically allocate funds for women’s well-being. The AP will be the first state to do so, the CM said Monday. Attending an event marking International Women’s Day in his camp office, CM said the gender budget would help launch a series of welfare schemes and development work for women. He emphasized ensuring equal rights for women in the socio-economic and political fields. He referred to existing welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara and Kapu Nestam with a total budget of Rs 80,000 crore that his government had unveiled in the last 21 months. He said the YSRC government paid special attention to the empowerment of women and cited the law to provide 50 per cent reserve for women in all appointed posts and jobs. CM, in virtual mode, inaugurated Women’s Help Desks at all police stations in the state along with Cyber ​​Kiosks. He launched the Swechha program to raise awareness among teenage girls about menstrual hygiene and deployed a fleet of 900 Disha patrol vehicles and 18 Disha crime scene management vehicles. Reddy said the government would provide free biodegradable sanitary napkins to female students in Grades 7 through 12 at all government schools from July 1. Such napkins would be made available at low prices at Cheyutha grocery stores from July 1st. He said the government also increased the random leave for female staff from 15 to 20. Saying that it is mandatory to have committees in the workplace to prevent harassment of women in government and private institutions, the CM advised Chief Secretary Adityanath Das to set up such a panel in the Secretariat, to begin with. Referring to the 2011 Census, the CM said only 60 per cent of women were educated in the state while the remaining 40 per cent were unable to attend education. With this in mind, the state government introduced the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme and spent Rs 13,022 crore on it in the last two years. He said the YSRC government will allocate Rs 32,500 crore in five years for the education of about 44.5 lakh mothers and 85 lakh students. CM said crimes against women have dropped by 7.5 percent last year, compared to 2019. The time taken to investigate such cases dropped to 53 days from the previous average of 100 days. This was due to the placement of Disha police stations in each district, he said. CM said indictments for 563 such offenses were filed within seven days of those incidents. Interior Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Thaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang and others were present. …

