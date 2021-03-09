International Women’s Day Prominent Maine women who have left their mark on the world





Mainers are tough. Maine women are tougher.

MAINE, USA This list is just a few Maine women, the beginning of which in our state enabled them to leave their mark on the world. And the list barely scratches the surface. From politicians to Olympians and astronauts to actors, these are just some of the prominent Maine women. Governors Janet Mills Janet Trafton Mills is an American politician and lawyer who has served as the 75th governor of Maine since January 2019. She has previously served as the Attorney General of Maine on two occasions. Mills was both the state’s first female governor and the first female attorney general. RELATED: Mills named one of Maine ‘Women of the Century’ by USA Today Dr Jessica Meir Jessica Ulrika Meir is a Swedish-American astronaut from NASA, marine biologist and physiologist. Located in Caribou he was previously Assistant Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, after postdoctoral research in comparative physiology at the University of British Columbia. Last year, Meir spent 205 days in space aboard the International Space Station and made history by taking part in the first spacewalk for all women with Dr. Christina Koch. RELATED: WATCH: Maine astronaut Jessica Meir talks to Maine NEWS CENTER about the possibility of becoming the first woman on the moon Senator Susan Collins Susan Margaret Collins is an American politician who has served as the United States Senior Senator from Maine since Olympia Snowe retired in 2013. A Republican, she has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997. Born in Caribou, Maine, Collins is a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Rep. Chellie Pingree Chellie Marie Pingree is an American politician who has served as the U.S. Representative to the First Congressional Caucus in Maine since 2009. Her circle covers most of the southern part of the state, including Portland and Augusta. RELATED: York River Approaches Designation as ‘Wild and Scenic’ Joan Benoit Samuelson Joan Benoit Samuelson is an American Grand Slam marathon runner who was the first female Olympic marathon champion to win the Gold Medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She held the fastest time for an American woman in the Chicago Marathon for 32 years after winning the race in 1985. Julia Clukey Julia Clukey is an American luger who started competing in 2002. Her best finish of the Luge World Cup season was 12th in the women’s singles in 200708. Clukey’s best finish at the FIL World Fuge Championships was fifth in single women at Lake Placid in 2009. Anna Kendrick Anna Cooke Kendrick is an American actress and singer. She began her career as a child in theatrical productions. Her first starring role was in the 1998 Broadway musician on Broadway, for which she won a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical Actress. Margaret Chase Smith Margaret Madeline Chase Smith was an American politician. A member of the Republican Party, she served as U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator from Maine. She was the first woman to serve in both chambers of the United States Congress and the first woman to represent Maine in each. Frances Perkins While not native to Maine, Frances Perkins’s family had deep roots in our state dating back to the early 1700s in Newcastle, Maine. Frances Perkins was an American labor rights lawyer who served as the American labor secretary from 1933 to 1945, with the longest service in that position. RELATED: By Henry Knox to William Cohen, A Look Back at Cabinet Members with Maine Links Again, this list just barely scratches the surface of Maine women’s amazing feats. NEWS CENTER Maine covers the stories of so many stunning Maine women every day. Especially today, please make sure to tell the important women in your life they are appreciated.

