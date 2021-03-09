Biden’s order could change the way colleges deal with sexual misconduct





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Monday ordered his administration to review the Trump administration’s rules about sexual assaults on campus that strengthen the rights of defendants and narrowed the scope of issues that colleges must address. In an executive order signed Monday morning, Biden instructed the Department of Education to review policies implemented by the Donald Trump administration, including changes to Title IX regulations prohibiting sexual discrimination in federation-funded institutions. Biden instructed the agency to review all policies that are or may be inconsistent with the intent to prevent sexual discrimination in education. Biden focused on gender equality during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he won the White House. He also signed a second executive order formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council. Bidens’s transition team announced his plans to form the council before taking office. The order leading to the revision of Title IX could pave the way for a major shift in the way colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct moving forward. Secretary of Education Trumps, native to Western Michigan Betsy DeVos, in 2018 repealed a standard of the Obama-era administration in reported cases of sexual assault by claiming a superiority of evidence which means that harassment or sexual violence is more likely to have clear and compelling evidence. “ DeVos changes reduce the responsibility of colleges and universities to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and strengthened the rights of the defendant to due process, including the right to question their accusers through a third party attorney at campus hearings. Biden, as vice president, along with then-education secretary Arne Duncan in 2011 submitted the legal instruction of what was expected of college campuses in response to allegations of sexual violence on behalf of the administration of President Barack Obama. With the Department of Education review, Biden’s goal is to establish policies that help provide students with an environment free from sexual harassment and without discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a White House official who informed journalists for orders. The order to create the Gender Policy Council comes after Trump disbanded an office specifically focused on women’s issues created during the Obama administration called the White House Council for Women and Girls. While the new council is a revival of the Obama era, an administration official said giving the new name was a recognition that inequalities can affect people of all genders. Still, the official said the council will focus mainly on issues faced by women and girls due to the “disproportionate barriers” they face. The new council is tasked with helping push gender equality in the administration’s domestic and foreign policy efforts. Some of the issues the council will focus on include combating sexual harassment, addressing structural barriers to women’s participation in the workforce, reducing gender pay and wealth gaps, addressing care issues that have proportionately affected women, and responding to against gender-based violence. The orders come as Biden plans to issue remarks from the White House later Monday by scoring International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. – Binkley reported from Boston.

