



The PTRF-84 tiger was being monitored using VHF tracking Nagpur: Two days after the tiger over three years old reunited with nature in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR), she was caught on Monday after another female in the wild attacked and injured her.

The adult puppy of Pandharkawdas Avni was gently released on March 5 from the Titralmangi enclosure in Pench where he trained to hunt on the over five acre fence for more than two years. Tigreshi came out of closure at 6.45pm on Friday.

We captured him Monday afternoon after finding him wounded during the internecine war. The PTRF-84 Tiger was being monitored using VHF tracking and 24×7 satellite telemetry. After confirming her fight with another female early in the morning, we sought the opinion of wildlife veterinarians and decided to take it, said RS Govekar, director of CCF and field.

Govekar said the injury could affect her movements in nature and so, it was decided to calm the animal down after consulting the PCCF (wildlife). This kind of interaction with another tiger post-release was envisaged and an emergency recovery plan was already provided in the original release plan submitted to the NTCA, Govekar said.

The female suffered injuries to the right front, but is otherwise healthy. The calming operation was conducted in the presence of Dr Chetan Patond, Dr Syed Bilal and other officers.

Luckily for the tiger, Govekar said, the capture operation was part of our extensive release plan and thus, the animal was kept in the same confinement. We need to provide an equal playing field for the tigress. This is not the end of the experiment. It will continue to be monitored at the same reconstruction facility under the same conditions until a further decision is made.

Previously, four such experiments to re-release hand-raised tigers into the wild from the forest department have failed miserably. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

