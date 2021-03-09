Former Roanoke Councilor Djuna Osborne joins WFXR News for a one-on-one interview on International Women’s Day





ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Choose to Challenge,” which means calling on gender bias and inequality, where you see it in order to help create an inclusive world. To discuss the impact of International Women’s Day, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney conducted a live one-on-one interview with former Roanoke City Councilor and social worker Djuna Osborne on Monday, March 8th. Osborne was on the city council for a historic time. In fact, the Roanoke City Council made history twice during Osborne’s term, first in 2018 when three women were on the council – most at one time – and then in 2019 when there were more female members than male members on the council for the first time. Filed under: Roanoke councilor Djuna Osborne resigns

However, in September 2020, Osborne made a tough decision to give up city council to stay home with her family amid the pandemic. For the sake of context, according to the National Center for Women’s Law, in September, four times as many women as men left the workforce. With her experience in counseling – especially for medical professionals, therapists and entrepreneurs – Osborne helps people with confidence and empowerment, among many other things. Therefore, in honor of International Women’s Day, we asked Osborne to offer some tips for women to start their powerful day. Get the latest news, weather and sports delivered on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available at Apples AND Android.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos