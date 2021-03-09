Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases in MIQ, none in the community; Negative air crew test

The air host that tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday has the Russian version of the virus.

Today there are no new cases in the community.

All the test results obtained by the air crew in the most recent case of March have returned negative results, with one still unresolved.

More than half of the remaining contacts have returned negative tests and all 35 contacts from the vaccination center have been contacted and given public health advice, the ministry said.

Complete sequencing of the air crew member genome has identified B.1.1.317 variant of the virus. Unlike other variants, including those first identified in the UK and South Africa, this variant is not currently classified as a variant of concern.

Type B.1.1.317 is known as the Russian variant. Two people in Queensland recently were positive about this type.

A range of possible sources of infection of the border-related issue were still being considered.

The woman, who tested positive after a routine observation swab, was transferred to the Auckland Jet Park quarantine facility. The health ministry said three household contacts have been negative but remain isolated at home as a precaution.

The woman had been left asymptomatic, with public health staff conservatively considering she may have been infectious since her last negative test on 28 February when she arrived back in New Zealand.

Before the flight attendant results were returned, the woman’s partner had played golf on a golf course in Auckland. As a precaution it was closed for a day for deep cleansing.

At this stage, there is only one place of interest, a Countdown supermarket at Auckland Airport.

Health authorities earlier said a health meeting the woman went to was also being assessed as a potential site of exposure. All those attending the same clinic at the same time were being identified and contacted.

Appeared yesterday the woman did a Pfizer vaccination on Wednesday.

New MIQ cases

Today there are four new positive cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation. One in four is historical and considered non-infectious.

The latest cases of infection are from India, and arrived in the country on 6 and 7 March.

An additional case from the UK has been added to the count, dating from 17 December.

The health ministry said the passenger arrived in Auckland on Dec. 13 and was at the Jet Park quarantine premises at the time. The issue was considered historic and was not considered infectious.

There are now 79 active Covid cases in New Zealand.

Since the outbreak started a year ago, there have been 2,409 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

One Million Covid Tests

Today marks an important milestone for the three metro northern region Auckland DHBs and Northland DHB with overnight Covid-19 tests recorded overnight.

The ministry said testing had played a key role in protecting our border and managing explosions in the region.

Health officials also offered a word of thanks to everyone in Northland and Auckland who had responded to the call to be tested over the past year. In Auckland, more than 110,000 tests had been completed since Feb. 14 in response to the latest outbreak.

“Thank you to everyone in Northland and Auckland who are involved in testing including our community testing centers, primary care providers, emergency care clinics, MIQ facilities and laboratories,” the ministry said.

