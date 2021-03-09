International Women’s Day is celebrated in plenary session tidings





Shortly before the opening of the session on Monday, Parliament marked 2021 International Women’s Day, focusing on the empowerment and leadership of women during the COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening remarks, EP President David Sassoli stated: The pandemic threatens to erase decades of achievements gained by European women’s struggle for the right to work, to share caring work, for autonomy, for respect and for the right to make their own choices. Regarding the gender pay gap, he added, Women in Europe earn on average 14.1% less than men. This is not acceptable. The Commission’s proposal for mandatory salary transparency measures will be essential in our work. President Sassoli concluded by calling on all member states to ratify the Istanbul Convention and for the EU to make violence against women a crime across Europe. In a pre-recorded video message, The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, stressed that COVID-19 has exacerbated structural inequalities between women and men. Only by fully – and meaningfully – involving women in leadership at all levels can we ensure that our responses to the pandemic meet the needs of all, she said. As we look forward to next year, we all know it will be tough. We, as leaders, will be tested, but we must resist false promises in the face of those tests of protectionism and nationalism in our recovery from COVID-19. We also need to do more to support women-run business to be part of the recovery so that they can more easily experience the benefits of trade. In her pre-recorded video message, the first female United States Vice President Kamala Harris focused on the many challenges women face during the crisis. We must ensure the safety of women at home and in every community. We need to treat them with dignity at work and set up the necessary structures so that they both take care of their families and excel in the workforce. Finally, we must give women an equal voice in decision-making, because this is essential for free and fair democracies. This is not just an act of goodwill; it is a show of strength. If we build a world that works for women, all our nations will be safer, stronger, and more prosperous. Kamala Harris also commented on the future of EU-US relations: President Biden and I look forward to working with members of this Parliament to strengthen the transatlantic alliance. Given the many crises the world is facing, she added: “It is essential that we work together to advance those principles that strengthen democracies: accountability and transparency, the rule of law and human rights.” Let us not forget the opportunities before us to do so. The celebration ended with a speech by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in room. Many women in Europe do not have the basic opportunity to work and earn a living. Today, the employment rate for women is 67%, while that of men is 78%. This is simply not acceptable. Last week, we set a new target for Europe: we need to halve the gender employment gap, and by the end of this decade, 78% of all Europeans should have a job. It will not be easy, but we will do everything in our power to achieve this goal, she said. The Commission called on all member states to put women at the center of their post-COVID-19 recovery plans. It will be a real recovery if these plans are for everyone, she concluded. To view individual statements, click on the links below: David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

