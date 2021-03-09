Lions kill game tracker in South African wildlife reserve





JOHANNESBURG A 27-year-old who worked as a game tracker at the Marataba Safari Lodge in South Africa’s Limpopo province was attacked and killed by lions over the weekend, police said on Monday. Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Malibongwe Mfila, a tracking specialist, got out of his car and was walking in the park when he was suddenly attacked and killed by two lions. As a game tracker, Mfila’s job involved driving through the park to check where animals such as elephants and lions had to alert guides that tourists would take by car to see wildlife. Police confirmed that the two lions were later killed by the guards as they would likely repeat similar attacks if left to live. The owners of Marataba Luxury Lodges, said that Mfila was following in the footsteps of the cheetah and appeared to have gotten out of his vehicle, according to the procedure, when the incident occurred. “He had walked only 20 meters from the vehicle when he met two young male lions hiding in the bushes. The lions attacked and killed him, “the lodge owners said in a statement, adding that they were devastated by the loss. Lion attacks are common in South African game reserves and parks. Last year, two lions slaughtered Arthur “West” Mathewson, a Limpopo lodge owner, to death during their regular walks. Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the news provided to the subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







