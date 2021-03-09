EDM Medical Solutions Announces ERI International Acquisition | tidings

MIAMI, March 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – EDM Medical Solutions, a leader in disposable medical imaging products, announced today the acquisition of ERI, Inc. an Iowadistributor-based medical imaging products.
EDM-ERI Mergermarks the fifth acquisition of the company. The organization has a long history of purchasing suppliers and distributors of medical imaging in order to better serve its customers. Past acquisitions include the medical equipment division of GE, Numris and Ondes & Rayons, a French leader in radiology accessories. The US subsidiary’s strategic move to buy ERI reaffirms the organization’s commitment to medical imaging practitioners across the country.
For over 30 years, ERI has served in OBGYN practices, 3D / 4D ultrasound centers and outpatient surgery facilities throughout the US and abroad. The family-run business has maintained a strong relationship with their customers and high quality customer service and products have remained top priorities.
Built on the founders’ knowledge of ultrasound imaging, the ERI product line consists of leading brands, such as Sony and Mitsubishi. The company has achieved recognition of names with professionals in the medical imaging sector, such as gynecologists and sonographers, for their extensive knowledge of the products and the personalized solutions they offer.
ERI’s focus on product quality and individualized customer care was in line with EDM’s mission and strategy. EDM client’s first philosophy has influenced its product line as well as its approach to serving healthcare institutions of all sizes. Upon completion of the purchase, current ERI customers can expect the same high quality customer care they have enjoyed for years, but with a wider product line that includes infection control products, biopsy supplies, etc.
“EDM is very excited about buying ERI,” he said Benjamin El Koubi, Operations and Marketing Manager at EDM Medical Solutions“This operation will expand ERI customers’ access to consumer product offerings and open up EDM to new business opportunities, as we have recently launched a new brand for gynecologists: Femina.”
Expanding the current range of ERI products, EDM seeks to provide the company’s loyal base of medical imaging professionals and equipment with high quality service. “With similar business models, we expect a relatively smooth integration as we share common knowledge, processes and product lines,” El Koubi noted.
In line with the company’s global strategy, EDM expects the acquisition to further improve its market penetration in the U.S. medical imaging sector and beyond. The move will facilitate an even stronger supply chain for the organization’s operation in the US and increase its bargaining power with suppliers. As a result, the acquisition will strengthen EDM’s long-standing goal of offering its customers the best prices on the market.
The merger comes months after the launch of EDM Amrica Latina, the organisation’s business unit in Latin America, and demonstrates the firm’s commitment to providing more healthcare facilities both at home and abroad.
SOURCE EDM medical solutions
