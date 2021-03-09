An amendment to the “historic” law aimed at closing a “legal gap” would make it illegal for sports coaches and faith leaders to have sex with 16- and 17-year-olds under their care.

Parliament is expected to unveil the extension of the Trust Positions law today (March 9th), which currently only includes roles including teachers and social workers.

The law is part of the Draft Law on Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts, which is appearing in parliament.

The NSPCC child protection charity has welcomed the proposed changes, with CEO Peter Wanless saying it would help stop child cleaning.

He said: “We are pleased that after a relentless campaign, the Government has finally heard our calls and agreed to close this legal gap.

This historic step sends a clear message that children and young people can return to the extracurricular activities they want without risking being cleaned up by adults who need to seek support and guidance.

Thank you to everyone who stood up for the kids and threw their weight behind our campaign. With the kids set to return to activities in the spring and summer, we will look at the details behind this announcement up close.

Also pleased with the announcement was Hannah (not her real name) – who was manipulated into sex with her swimming coach at just 16 years old.

She said: “Closing the gap in the law means a lot to me. Sports coaches know so much about you that at such a young age, you grow and develop under their care.

Children deserve to be protected from predatory adults when they do something they enjoy, and the fact that they are not currently is a great injustice.

What happened to me burdened all my relationships and touched me deeply. No child should avoid the sexual advances of an adult they trust.

Hannah joined the NSPCC to demand the closure of the trail.

The council’s defense leadership network, MPs including Sarah Champion, Tracey Crouch and Dame Tanni Gray-Thompson and others all called on the government to change the bill.

Nationally, in 2019 there were 653 complaints about adults having sex with 16- and 17-year-olds in their care who were not already covered by criminal law between 2014-18 – according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by NSPCC.

The draft law on Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts will be unveiled later today.