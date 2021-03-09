Phoenix Tower signs international agreement with Monaco Telecom to own and administer tower sites throughout Malta and Cyprus





ROCA BOCA, Fla., March 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Phoenix Tower International (“Phoenix“) and Monaco Telecom today announced the signing of a final agreement to purchase over 815 wireless towers and to purchase newly built wireless towers over 6 years Malta AND Cyprus through a customized program. Positions of this transaction Phoenix as the largest provider of tower infrastructure in both markets, materially expands its growing footprint in Europe, and further strengthens the leading position of the company. The closure is subject to the customary precedent conditions for this type of transaction. Phoenix and Monaco Telecom have established a long-term partnership with which Monaco Telecom will occupy seats for at least twenty years. “With this latest transaction, PTI continues to expand its presence throughout Europe and demonstrate the neutral host independent tower model in two emerging markets to facilitate increased coverage expansion for all wireless operators and ultimately increase connectivity for the population. Malta AND Cyprus. As the world’s economies continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, Phoenix is proud to be working with mobile network operators around the world to deploy more coverage solutions and is pleased to partner with Monaco Telecom in this transaction, “said Dagan Kasavana, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Tower International. Martin Pronnet, CEO of Monaco Telecom said, “This transaction allows us to establish a strategic partnership in Cyprus AND Malta with a leading international firm, which allows us to accelerate our investment plans in 5G and fiber where we are present. “ About Phoenix Tower International Phoenix Tower International (“Phoenix“) owns, operates over 10,000 towers, 986 km of fiber and over 80,000 other wireless infrastructure and similar sites throughout Europe, United States, Latin America AND Caribbean. Phoenix was founded in 2013 with a mission to be a leading site provider for wireless operators across America in high-growth markets. Phoenix Investors include funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and John Hancock, as well as various members of the management team. For more information, please visit www.phoenixintnl.com. Freshfield Bruckhaus Deringer, Georgiades & Pelides LLC and Ganado Advocates acted as legal advisors to PTI. About Monaco Telecom Monaco Telecom is the Acting Operator of the Principality Monaco, offering fixed services, internet, TV, mobile, as well as international data connection, housing and cloud services. IN July 2019, Monaco Telecom was the first operator to launch 5G with nationwide coverage; and in a wide fixed band, provides 1 GB access for all families. Monaco Telecom owns Epic, the leading alternative operator in Cyprus and the leading mobile operator in Malta. Monaco Telecom is owned by the Government of Monaco and NJJ Holding, a European family of telecom companies consisting of leading operators in the Monaco, Switzerland, Ireland, Cyprus AND Malta. NJJ Holding is owned by French Entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who also controls Iliad / Free, a leading telecommunications player in France, Ital AND poland. Paul Hastings acted as legal advisor and Bank of America served as financial advisor to Monaco Telecom SOURCE Phoenix Tower International Similar links http://www.phoenixintnl.com

