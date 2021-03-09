Chinas five-year plan to lead global recovery

Beijing (Global Times): China is aiming to increase its economic, technological and national strength to a new stage, higher in the next five years, under a comprehensive plan that places great emphasis on improving domestic conditions economic, boosting technological innovation and national security while leaving enough room to face growing risks and challenges, officials said on Monday.

In a break from a decade-long tradition, China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) did not set a specific GDP growth target – for the first time in the country’s history of drafting five plans -yearly – but instead emphasizes goals in other indicators, including unemployment rates, energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, in line with a mission to improve people’s livelihoods and quality of development.

The change also reflected growing uncertainty for the Chinese economy, including severe global conditions, a shaky domestic recovery with restrictions on consumption and investment, officials and analysts said.

But the world’s second-largest economy is widely expected to continue to take the lead in the global recovery from Covid-19 in the coming years, and various policy initiatives in sectors such as consumption, environmental protection, market reform and opening up are determined to offer great opportunities for businesses and products from around the world, noted foreign firms and experts.

The 14th five-year plan has been submitted for consideration in the following two sessions.

Coming to a critical turning point for China’s social and economic development, the comprehensive plan – with 192 chapters and 74,000 Chinese characters – offered ambitious development goals and detailed plans for the next five years, officials said Monday.

Among the main highlights are the first two historical. For the first time, the new five-year plan did not include a specific target for GDP growth and instead announced that growth would be kept at a “reasonable interval” and an annual target would be set based on specific conditions. every year.

In the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20), an average growth target of over 6.5 percent was set. While GDP growth was held above 6.5 percent in the first three years, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the five-year average to about 5.7 percent.

Also for the first time, the plan contained a separate section on development security, which aimed to strengthen the national security system and capabilities and establish arrangements to ensure food, energy and financial security.

The plan contains 20 key indicators covering a wide range of areas, including eight mandatory objectives, with seven focusing on environmental protection and security support. Among them, food and energy production targets were included for the first time in the five-year plan.

On food security, for example, the new plan said China would stick to the red line of 1.8 billion mu (120 million hectares) of arable land to ensure food security.

“In setting the target, [the plan] it adheres to science and rationality and is inspiring and practical, while leaving room to deal with uncertainties, “said Hu Zucai, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s top economic planner. on Monday at a press conference.

Specifically, the plan aims to implement a “dual-turnover” development strategy that focuses on increasing the internal market, increasing technological self-efficacy and independence with a significant increase in research and development (R&D), and strengthening defense protection. environment through investments in renewable energy.

For example, core R&D spending is set to rise over 7 percent over the new five-year period, exceeding projected economic growth, and the environmental protection sector is set to reach one trillion yuan, officials said.

“The main theme of the 14th Five-Year Plan is to improve our internal conditions, increase the quality of human growth and livelihood, and strengthen environmental protection,” Chen Fengying, a researcher at the Chinese Institute of International Relations, told Global Global. Contemporary. Once on Monday.

She added that the plan is ambitious and pragmatic given the risks and challenges ahead.

At a news conference Monday, officials also acknowledged the remaining challenges that need to be addressed, even when the country is aiming for higher development goals.

“The steady and sustained recovery of our country’s economy still faces some risks and challenges,” Ning Jizhe, NDRC vice president, told the conference, pointing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, complex and severe global economic conditions as growth of instability and uncertainty, and the still incomplete domestic recovery with limited consumption and investment.

In addition, China is also facing an increasingly deteriorating external environment, as the US seeks to strike China in a wide range of areas, from trade to technology to financing.

“Given that there is still great uncertainty in the external environment in the next five years, not setting a specific quantitative growth target will help in responding more actively, proactively and calmly to the various risks and challenges,” he said. Hu from NDRC.

However, despite the risks and security, China’s economy is widely expected to further consolidate its lead in the global recovery from Covid-19 with a relatively high growth rate, as its ever-expanding consumer goods market will overtake it. of the largest US in the world

While officials did not set a specific growth target, analysts said an average increase of 4.7 per cent and 5 per cent is needed over the next 15 years to achieve the various goals set for 2035. This would set China as one of the biggest growth drivers in the world.

“The 14th five-year plan focuses on domestic development, but given the size of the Chinese economy and the important role it plays in the global economy, the plan also provides a bright spot for the global economy in this difficult time. , “Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce’s International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times on Monday.

China has contributed nearly 30 percent to global growth on average over the past two decades, the main driver of growth since 2006, according to officials and experts. In the next five to 10 years, China will continue to contribute between 25 percent and 30 percent to global economic growth, experts said.

The 14th Five-Year Plan has already attracted widespread attention from foreign businesses in China, with many expressing interest in new development focuses in areas such as environmental protection, technological innovation and pharmaceuticals.

“Not only has China successfully managed the Covid-19 explosion and become the only country with economic growth in 2020, but it also has a clear way forward to become a leading leader in technological innovation.

“Most importantly, China’s focus on sustainable development is an important goal that British businesses want to support,” the British Chamber of Commerce in China said in a statement to the Global Times.

US medical device maker Boston Scientific, which recently signed an agreement on capital investment, technology transfer and manufacturing located in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, is also looking to expand its business in China in the years to come. next.

“It is hoped that under the guidance of the 14th Five-Year Plan and the support of relevant policies, the company can join hands with all partners to accelerate innovation in medical technologies and business models,” said June Chang, president of Boston Scientific at China, said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday.

At the press conference on Monday, Ning from NDRC said China will further reduce the negative list for foreign investment and continue to encourage foreign investment in more sectors, especially in advanced manufacturing, high technology and new , energy conservation and environmental protection. – Global Times