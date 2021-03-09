International
President Bingham on International Women’s Day: Empower Women Through Education
Gathering virtually with prominent leaders around the globe on International Women’s Day to celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of women in diplomacy, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham praised women for their strength last year.
Some of you have lost your loved ones, others have experienced greater anxiety or depression, and some are dealing with the financial effects of all the issues that can tax our mental as well as physical health, she said. My hat is on you or I must say, my head is down in front of you on everything you are achieving in these difficult challenges.
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic has had time to reflect on how resources are being wasted and to rediscover the passions that have brought us to where we are today, President Bingham said.
As a woman for another, I rejoice in our shared vision to help improve women’s lives no matter where we live.
President Binghams’ keynote address began the 5th annual International Women in Diplomacy Day event on Monday, March 8, hosted by Mame T. Mbaye, Honorary Consul General for Senegal. The event also included panel discussions with diplomats, business leaders and others on improving the challenges faced by women around the world.
Representing the organization of Churches with 7.5 million women in 220 countries, the Relief Society general leader emphasized her belief that every single woman and girl on this earth is a beloved daughter of God.
This belief gives me hope that circumstances that oppress so much can be overcome as we remember our common origin, President Bingham said. My belief in the power of goodness moves me forward with optimism.
Lack of education
President Bingham acknowledged that one of the biggest obstacles to success and happiness is a lack of education, especially the inability to read and write.
Approximately 14% of the world’s population is illiterate, and two thirds of the illiterate are women, she noted. Only 39% from countries of the world offer equal educational opportunities for boys and girls.
or study by Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions in collaboration with Plan International reported that achieving 100% high school completion levels for girls by 2030 through a series of interventions could increase GDP in developing economies by an average of 10% and even higher returns economic beyond 2030.
The benefits of educating and empowering girls are greater in all their families and communities, the report said. Improving girls’ education and health leads to a reduction in mortality, reduced health costs, healthier and more educated children, and can also help reduce intergenerational poverty.
The authors of this study called for cooperation between governments, NGOs, the financial community and the private sector, said President Bingham. They understand that the real purpose of education is to ignite the fire of potential, not to fill the bucket with knowledge.
President Bingham noted the Church Gospel initiative for literacy as an example of addressing the issue of education.
How a Gospel School program is helping Church members in Sierra Leone to read the scriptures for the first time
The aim of the program, which began in West Africa and is expanding to other areas, is to help women acquire sufficient skills to be able to assist their children in their education and to be sufficiently educated to serve as teachers. or leaders in their local congregations, she explained.
She shared the story of a woman she met, Martha Lusenie Kongoley, who was forced to drop out of school before learning to read or write because her parents were unable to pay school fees. As a young mother, Martha had to earn money to buy food for her children. By enrolling in the Gospel Literacy program, she gained the skills and confidence to start a small business by harvesting nuts.
She also accepted an invitation to serve as a teen counselor in her congregation. Her example is motivating for those girls who have seen evidence of transformation in Marthas life, President Bingham said, pointing to a photograph of Marta holding a voter registration card she received after passing a citizenship test.
In addition to spending time in Sierra Leone and Ghana, President Bingham has had the opportunity to help other women improve their literacy skills, including a refugee woman and her Afghan-raised daughter who settled in Salt Lake City. , which Sister Bingham has mentored for the past 10 years.
Many times, both in my professional life and in my personal life, I have seen women empowered when given the opportunity to embrace education.
‘Our fight is worth it’
Illiteracy, poverty and violence against women will never be resolved until men and women together address negative cultural attitudes, President Bingham said.
She quoted former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, who further said International Women’s Day in 2016: Barriers to girls’ education are not just resources. It is not just about access to scholarships or transportation or school bathrooms. It is also about attitudes and beliefs – the belief that girls are simply not worthy of education.
President Bingham said she recognizes the deep need to appreciate what women bring to the municipal table, and although the road ahead is fraught with obstacles, changing society around education for women and girls is absolutely worth our fight.
“I know the power of good women and good men working together can create opportunities where they were once limited. . I know the power in a community that decides to protect and then empower its most tangible and also most valuable resource the next generation. ”
She echoed the words of suffragette and early Relief Society Emmeline B. Wells: I believe in women, especially thinking women.
President Bingham concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude to those who are seeking to provide women around the world with security, resources, and opportunities. She also made an invitation to act.
“Hope is my fervent hope that each of us will accept the challenge of re-engaging ourselves to strengthen our communities and societies,” she said. “As leaders, we are in a unique position to influence those who create policies that will open the door to education for women and girls.
“I extend an invitation to each of us to take advantage of the advantages we enjoy in order to create more opportunities for our sisters around the world. Let us have the courage and wisdom to do so, urgently and effectively.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]