President Bingham on International Women’s Day: Empower Women Through Education

Gathering virtually with prominent leaders around the globe on International Women’s Day to celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of women in diplomacy, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham praised women for their strength last year.

Some of you have lost your loved ones, others have experienced greater anxiety or depression, and some are dealing with the financial effects of all the issues that can tax our mental as well as physical health, she said. My hat is on you or I must say, my head is down in front of you on everything you are achieving in these difficult challenges.

A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic has had time to reflect on how resources are being wasted and to rediscover the passions that have brought us to where we are today, President Bingham said.

As a woman for another, I rejoice in our shared vision to help improve women’s lives no matter where we live.

President Binghams’ keynote address began the 5th annual International Women in Diplomacy Day event on Monday, March 8, hosted by Mame T. Mbaye, Honorary Consul General for Senegal. The event also included panel discussions with diplomats, business leaders and others on improving the challenges faced by women around the world.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham joins the fifth annual International Women in Diplomacy Day symposium on Monday, March 8, 2021. The virtual event was held on International Women’s Day. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representing the organization of Churches with 7.5 million women in 220 countries, the Relief Society general leader emphasized her belief that every single woman and girl on this earth is a beloved daughter of God.

This belief gives me hope that circumstances that oppress so much can be overcome as we remember our common origin, President Bingham said. My belief in the power of goodness moves me forward with optimism.

Lack of education

President Bingham acknowledged that one of the biggest obstacles to success and happiness is a lack of education, especially the inability to read and write.

Approximately 14% of the world’s population is illiterate, and two thirds of the illiterate are women, she noted. Only 39% from countries of the world offer equal educational opportunities for boys and girls.

or study by Citi Global Perspectives & Solutions in collaboration with Plan International reported that achieving 100% high school completion levels for girls by 2030 through a series of interventions could increase GDP in developing economies by an average of 10% and even higher returns economic beyond 2030.

The benefits of educating and empowering girls are greater in all their families and communities, the report said. Improving girls’ education and health leads to a reduction in mortality, reduced health costs, healthier and more educated children, and can also help reduce intergenerational poverty.

President Jean B. Bingham visits women in Sierra Leone as they observe the implementation of the Gospel Writing program. President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, visited the West African country from June 5 to June 16, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The authors of this study called for cooperation between governments, NGOs, the financial community and the private sector, said President Bingham. They understand that the real purpose of education is to ignite the fire of potential, not to fill the bucket with knowledge.

President Bingham noted the Church Gospel initiative for literacy as an example of addressing the issue of education.

How a Gospel School program is helping Church members in Sierra Leone to read the scriptures for the first time

The aim of the program, which began in West Africa and is expanding to other areas, is to help women acquire sufficient skills to be able to assist their children in their education and to be sufficiently educated to serve as teachers. or leaders in their local congregations, she explained.

Martha Lusenie Kongoley from West Africa shows the voter registration card she received after passing a citizenship test. She participated in the Gospel Churchs literacy initiative. Credit: Jean Bingham

She shared the story of a woman she met, Martha Lusenie Kongoley, who was forced to drop out of school before learning to read or write because her parents were unable to pay school fees. As a young mother, Martha had to earn money to buy food for her children. By enrolling in the Gospel Literacy program, she gained the skills and confidence to start a small business by harvesting nuts.

She also accepted an invitation to serve as a teen counselor in her congregation. Her example is motivating for those girls who have seen evidence of transformation in Marthas life, President Bingham said, pointing to a photograph of Marta holding a voter registration card she received after passing a citizenship test.

For the past 10 years, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, right, has taught and mentored a refugee woman and her adult daughter from Afghanistan who settled in Salt Lake City as a result of the war in the country. their birth. Credit: Jean Bingham

In addition to spending time in Sierra Leone and Ghana, President Bingham has had the opportunity to help other women improve their literacy skills, including a refugee woman and her Afghan-raised daughter who settled in Salt Lake City. , which Sister Bingham has mentored for the past 10 years.

Many times, both in my professional life and in my personal life, I have seen women empowered when given the opportunity to embrace education.

‘Our fight is worth it’

Illiteracy, poverty and violence against women will never be resolved until men and women together address negative cultural attitudes, President Bingham said.

She quoted former United States First Lady Michelle Obama, who further said International Women’s Day in 2016: Barriers to girls’ education are not just resources. It is not just about access to scholarships or transportation or school bathrooms. It is also about attitudes and beliefs – the belief that girls are simply not worthy of education.

President Bingham said she recognizes the deep need to appreciate what women bring to the municipal table, and although the road ahead is fraught with obstacles, changing society around education for women and girls is absolutely worth our fight.

“I know the power of good women and good men working together can create opportunities where they were once limited. . I know the power in a community that decides to protect and then empower its most tangible and also most valuable resource the next generation. ”

President Jean B. Bingham goes through some of the materials of the Gospel Literature pilot program with members in Sierra Leone while visiting to observe the implementation of the Gospel Writing program. President Bingham, Relief Society general president, visited the West African country from June 5 to June 16, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She echoed the words of suffragette and early Relief Society Emmeline B. Wells: I believe in women, especially thinking women.

President Bingham concluded her remarks by expressing gratitude to those who are seeking to provide women around the world with security, resources, and opportunities. She also made an invitation to act.

“Hope is my fervent hope that each of us will accept the challenge of re-engaging ourselves to strengthen our communities and societies,” she said. “As leaders, we are in a unique position to influence those who create policies that will open the door to education for women and girls.

“I extend an invitation to each of us to take advantage of the advantages we enjoy in order to create more opportunities for our sisters around the world. Let us have the courage and wisdom to do so, urgently and effectively.