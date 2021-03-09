BC vaccination booking systems are overloaded with dropped calls and long hours of waiting

Senior physician of British Columbia Bonnie Henry, in Victoria on 22 January 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO / Canadian Press

The British Columbia Minister of Health and his senior doctor are promising improvements to the new regional vaccination booking systems so that seniors and their families could be overloaded immediately when the hotlines opened this week.

Within three hours of the opening of the call centers at 7 a.m. Monday morning, more than 1.7 million calls had been received by many people receiving a busy signal, resetting hundreds of times hoping their loved ones would be booked for a dose of vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters Monday afternoon the pandemic update that 10,000 appointments had been reserved so far for a group of roughly 54,000 lawful seniors, a group split evenly among First Nations people aged 65. or more, and others 90 years of age and older.

He said more staff will be added to the call centers this week and the province will continue to educate the public to wait and not call if they or their family members do not meet the age criteria for these weeks.

We know we will do better and that is my expectation in the coming days, said Mr Dix. I understand and our call center provider needs to understand that we need to do even better in answering, and we will need it because the demand will not become less. It will increase until our general immunization ends in Phase 3 starting April 12th.

Mr Dix said earlier in the day at an unrelated press conference that Telus had been contracted to help with this unprecedented push for immunization.

Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer, said Monday afternoon that the call center provider in charge of working on this should also grow, as should health authorities, and it will get better.

Mr Dix said a significant number of Monday bookings were through Fraser Health, which was the only of the five provincial health authorities to have an internet access available. Mr Dix said the health authority set up its system last summer as part of its push to get more people in the Vancouver Metro region tested for the virus.

Dr. Henry said the province tried and failed to launch its online system for these bookings.

It was not possible. “Obviously we wanted it to be ready weeks ago, but it takes time to put those things together,” she told reporters.

She said an online option would be available to the general population until mid-April, when the next phase of booking vaccines for newer groups begins.

Liz Sauv, a spokeswoman for Telus, said in an email statement that the telecom is cooperating with the province to train call center representatives and expand operations as soon as possible. She did not say how many Telus employees have been contracted for the job.

Julie Tapley, whose 90-year-old father lives in the jurisdiction of the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority, said she received a busy signal every time she called the hotline between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tapley said he wants the health authority to have set up an online booking system from the start, as Fraser Health did.

I feel a little irritated because I know it’s very important to my dad [the vaccine], she said, adding that her parents have spent a lonely year during the pandemic. I just want to step in and start the process so that they can return to their normal lives.

Health authorities announced dozens of sites Sunday where residents will go to get their vaccine, with Mr Dix saying some of these 180 sites across the province are now open.

Chris Cumming estimates that he called approximately 400 times on behalf of his parents, who are in their 80s but are eligible to register now because they live in Whistler, a community where the booking age is slightly higher. lower than in other parts of the province.

It’s unbelievable for me since 2021 where there is no online booking, he said. They had months and months and months to plan for it, and how they could have it. Incredibly unprepared.

Mr Cumming said, as well as an online booking system, he hoped the government would offer queuing or retrieval systems.

He said the government did not use the resources wisely. It is literally like trying to buy concert tickets in 1986.

Reid Holmes, a software systems expert who teaches at the University of BC, said managing these bookings will become more difficult over time as the number of those who qualify for a stroke increases and more vaccines are distributed. quickly.

This is especially true if people will continue to be able to reserve specific time spaces (rather than for example a time interval in a day that will be managed by a physical queue in place), he wrote in an e-mail . To be successful, any technological solution that is being developed must be in process, must be thoroughly tested under the load expected to be exposed, and expectations for users must be clearly defined from the beginning (or even before the system be even launched).

Dr. Henry said that once the province launches its online booking system next month, the hope is that BC can eventually reuse and reuse it for other post-pandemic initiatives.

With a report from The Canadian Press

