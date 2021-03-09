LIVING RULES

VIDEO: Flowers placed across the city to honor women on International Women’s Day

VIDEO: Residents of Owasso nursing homes pay special visit to primary school

VIDEO: Owasso parents worried about school board candidate

VIDEO: Community-based local Air Force veteran, family after house catches fire and he gets COVID-19

VIDEO: Bixby Fire Department announces new fire station

VIDEO: Safe 10-year-old girl after being trapped in Turley’s house during the fire

VIDEO: Breaking down piles of donated food causing inconvenience

VIDEO: Local Tribes Help Oklahomans Get Vaccinated Faster

CORONAVIRUS

VIDEO: Sand Springs woman sews ‘memory pads’ for families dealing with COVID-19 losses

VIDEO: Tulsa doctor using new equipment to help COVID-19 outpatients breathe

VIDEO: Bartlesville Long-Term Care Center Finds a Way to Bring Hugs Back to Their Loved Ones

VIDEO: St. Hospital. Francis honoring COVID-19 victims on the anniversary of their first Tulsa patient

SEE: A walk through the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Sapulpa teachers

VIDEO: Sapulpa teachers receive first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

VIDEO: $ 250,000 grant helps Tulsa businesses recover from coronavirus pandemic

VIDEO: How has human life changed forever from the pandemic?

WEATHER

FOX23 Monday evening forecast

FOX23 Monday overnight forecast

