International
‘One-sided and false allegations’: India condemns UK lawmakers ‘debate over farmers’ riot
High commission said it was forced to react to lawmakers’ debate over complaints lodged in India
London: The High Commission of India in London has condemned a debate between several British lawmakers over an electronic petition on the right to peaceful protest and freedom of the press in India amid ongoing farmers’ unrest against New Delhi’s three agricultural reform laws.
The commission cursed the debate, held Monday evening inside the British Parliament premises, as false allegations in a clearly one-sided discussion.
“We regret that more than a balanced debate, false allegations were made without arguments or facts, casting aspirations for the world ‘s largest functioning democracy and its institutions,” the commission said in a statement following the debate on Monday. evening on an electronic petition.
The debate was held in response to an electronic petition which had exceeded the threshold of 100,000 signatures, demanding that it be approved by the House of Commons Petitions Committee.
The Indian High Commission made known its dissatisfaction despite the British government reiterating earlier that the three New Delhi laws on agricultural reform were an internal matter. The British government also underlined the importance of India, saying “India and the UK work together as a force for good in the UN Security Council and bilateral co-operation between the two countries helps resolve many global problems”.
In its statement, the Indian mission also stressed that foreign media, including the British media, had been present and witnessed the events surrounding the farmers’ protests in India firsthand and therefore any issue of lack of media freedom in India is not born.
She complained that a false narrative on the farmers’ protest was required to take place even though the High Commission of India has been, for a period of time, taking care to inform all concerned about the issues raised in the petition.
The High Commission said it was forced to react to the legislators’ debate over complaints lodged in India. The High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of Honorable Parliamentarians in a limited quorum, the statement said. However, when concessions are made in India by someone, despite their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political obligations, there is a need to set the record straight, he added.
The statement followed a group of about a dozen British cross-party MPs debating issues over the alleged use of force against protesters opposing agricultural reforms in India and journalists who were targeted while covering the protests.
As the British government minister gave the task of responding to the debate, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) Foreign Minister Nigel Adams said the UK-India close relationship did not in any way prevent the UK from setting up difficult issues with India, even as the government line reiterated that agricultural reforms are an “internal issue” for India.
This is a time of great ambition for the UK’s relationship with India. Both governments are working to advance the common priorities between trade and investment, health, sustainability and climate change, and defense and security, Adams said. We are also working with India as a force for good in the UN Security Council and as one of the Prime Ministers [Boris Johnson] guest seats at the G7 summit later this year in June. “This cooperation will help us fix global problems and strengthen prosperity and well-being in India and the UK,” he said.
“However, while this is an exciting time for the UK-India partnership, it does not prevent us from raising difficult issues,” the minister said, adding that frank discussions on a range of issues would be part of Boris Johnsons’ planned visit to India in the coming months.
While the minister acknowledged the alarm and uncertainty that farmers ‘protests and their coverage in India had caused among British communities with family ties in India, he expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue between the Indian government and farmers’ unions would have positive results.
Virendra Sharma, Labor Labor MP for Ealing Southall in west London with a large Punjabi diaspora, tried to advise the Indian government and farmers’ agitation to reach an agreement on the issue. Both sides need to step back and recognize the need to reach an agreement. “I hope the (British) government will be committed to helping that cause and offering British skills in negotiation and compromise to help both sides bring this issue to a close,” he said.
The debate, held in a hybrid form with several MPs participating via video link in a room at Portcullis House in London, over the electronic petition entitled Encourage the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protesters and freedom of the press.
We have been able to hold the government accountable only today [Monday] thanks to the power of democracy. A petition launched by Liberal Democrat Adviser Gurch Singh, and signed by over 100,000 people, has forced the government to stop hiding on this important issue, “said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and foreign affairs spokeswoman.
From the ruling Conservative Party desk, Theresa Villiers noted that agricultural reform is an issue that has proven difficult around the world over the years and noted that new agricultural laws in India have been pushed to allow more consultation and discussion. big.
I understand that the protesting farmers feel insecure about their future, but the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis has repeatedly said that a key goal of the reforms is to make agriculture more profitable, to increase the incomes of people working in agriculture and to boost investment in agriculture to increase yields, she said.
I hear concerns expressed about the response to the protests, but when thousands upon thousands of people are involved in demonstrations and camps that last for months and months, no police response can completely avoid the controversial episodes, she said.
Farmers, mainly from western Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border crossings, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price. (MSP) for their harvest. The government has denied allegations that it was trying to end the MSP and the mandate system.
