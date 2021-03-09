PokerStars Launches Women’s Penetration Community, Our Voices, on International Women’s Day | tidings





ONCHAN, Isle of Man, March 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – To coincide with International Women’s Day celebrations, PokerStars is launching ‘Our voices’, a community of female knowledge for all women in poker. To view the Multimedia News, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8861651-pokerstars-launches-female-insights-community-our-voices/ Our Voice is a space where PokerStars encourages and engages directly in women-focused and general topics, activities and ideas. PokerStars is calling women from the poker world; those working in industry; enjoy the time at the poker table; or those who are new to the game come together to discuss and give feedback on a wide range of topics and ideas in order to ensure that the game is as inclusive and engaging as possible for each player. Opinions and feedback will not only influence our future plans but will provide a feminine perspective for all activities where research and knowledge are required. “Poker is a game of equality, but we know that not every voice is heard or nurtured,” he said. Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of Customer Engagement and Public Relations at PokerStars. “There is a passionate and amazing community of women out there and we want to make sure we are working with them to make the game better for everyone. We have done a lot of research and conversation, and now is the time to start listening to “It’s really what Our Voices are talking about. The amazing women in this industry will lead the way and we look forward to hearing what they have to say.” Last week, PokerStars lowered the buyout for it Women’s Sunday tour in $ 22 with three specials Million and Sunday 15th anniversary tickets are added to the price. The event at March 7 saw 256 players register on the felt online and fight it up to a winner with the top three players continuing to occupy their virtual places March 21, to play for the chance to win a piece of a mass $ 12.5 million price pool. $ 22 Shopping with it continues for a number of weeks and PokerStars is looking closely at how to ensure these tournaments will engage as much as possible. To celebrate International Women’s Day, PokerStars asked women in the game and industry to post their thoughts on a special video focused on this year’s theme, #ChooseToChallenge. control here. In previous years, PokerStars has celebrated and shed light on women in the poker and industry with various activities through special gifts and unique content. Last year, PokerStars urged players to nominate inspirational women in poker to compete to win a coveted Platinum Pass, which saw hundreds of records sharing great stories from around the poker world. For more details on Our Voices see PokerStars Blog. Join ‘Our Voices’ here. For more information on responsible gaming, please visit our website at https://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/ For further information, please contact [email protected] Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451683/PokerStars_International_Womens_Day.mp4 Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451682/PokerStars_Our_Voices.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pokerstars-launches-female-insights-community-our-voices-on-ininternational-womens-day-301242537.html PokerStars SOURCE

