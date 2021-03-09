Over 10,000 firms in India voluntarily shut down operations amid the Covid pandemic

New Delhi: Over 10,000 companies closed voluntarily in the country from April 2020 to February this year, also a period when the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockages had significantly disrupted economic activities.

The latest data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed that a total of 10,113 enterprises were destroyed under Section 248 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the current financial year through February.

Section 248 (2) implies that companies had closed their businesses voluntarily and not because of any criminal action.

The Ministry administers the Law and maintains the register of companies based on the documents and applications submitted.

In a written response to Lok Sabha on Monday, State Minister for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said the ministry does not hold any records of companies that have gone out of business.

“A total of 10,113 number of enterprises during 2020-21 (from April 2020 to February 2021) have been removed from Article 248 (2) of the Law. MCA has not made any attempt to hit suo moto companies during 2020- 21, “ai.

According to ministry data, a total of 2,394 companies were destroyed in Delhi while the number stood at 1,936 companies in Uttar Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra saw a closure of 1,322 companies and 1,279 enterprises, respectively, during the period April 2020-February 2021.

As many as 836 companies voluntarily closed in Karnataka, while 501 were in Chandigarh, Rajasthan (479), Telangana (404), Kerala (307), Jharkhand (137), Madhya Pradesh (111) and Bihar (104).

The numbers in the other states and territories of the Union are Meghalaya (88), Orissa (78), Chattisgarh (47), Goa (36), Pondicherry (31), Gujarat (17), West Bengal (4) and Andaman & Nicobar ( 2)), the data showed.

The data was provided in response to a question from a member requesting state-specific details on the number of registered companies that have gone out of business during 2020-21.

In the wake of the pandemic, the central government had imposed a nationwide blockade in late March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, and restrictions began to ease in May of that year. In recent months, many states have also imposed restrictions on movements between the number of spiral cases of the coronavirus.

