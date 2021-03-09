Deadline adds Diana Lodderhose, promotes Alexandra Del Rosario – Deadline





The deadline has made a couple of staff moves as it continues its editorial expansion. London-based journalist Diana Lodderhose is returning to the site as International Feature Editor, while Alexandra Del Rosario, currently Associate Editor of Nights & Weekends, has moved to TV Reporter. “We are excited that Diana is back at Deadline and excited about giving Alex this new opportunity,” Deadline co-editors Nellie Andreeva and Mike Fleming Jr. said Monday in the hiring announcement. Lodderhose, who has worked in global film journalism since 2005, will focus on features related to the international film and television industry. Headquartered in London, it has frequently covered major film festivals and markets including Cannes, Berlin, AFM, Toronto and Sundance. Prior to joining Deadline, Lodderhose was a UK correspondent for Variety and covered movie news and crates at display. She joins the international team that includes International Editor Andreas Wiseman, International TV Editor Jake Kanter, International Film Reporter Tom Grater and International Box Office Editor / Senior Contributor Nancy Tartaglione. Lodderhose can be reached at [email protected] Del Rosario joined Deadline in July 2020 from The Hollywood Reporter, where she had been independent after serving as an intern in both THR and TheWrap. A native of Los Angeles, she graduated from UCLA where she worked as an arts and entertainment reporter in Daily Bruin. In her new role, she will report headlines across the spectrum of broadcasts, cable and television broadcasts, joining the team led by Andreeva and Television Editor Peter White. Del Rosario can be reached at [email protected]







