The aerial photo taken on April 28, 2020 shows a view of a place to relieve poverty relief for the Baiku Yao People in Nandan County, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Villagers of a camellia planter submit a group photo to Gumu Village in Luzhai District of Liuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China, May 10, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua) A report on China’s experience of poverty alleviation and its global consequences has sparked heated discussions in the ongoing “two sessions” as national lawmakers and political advisers explore ways to consolidate the country’s achievements in reducing poverty. The report – “Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective” – ​​published in February by New China Research, the Xinhua News Agency think tank, provided new insights into poverty reduction for many other countries and will be useful for guidance Promoting China’s rural vitality, lawmakers and political advisers said. “Poverty reduction practices in China have gone beyond existing theories in textbooks,” said Li Yuncai, a national political adviser and deputy chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Jiusan Society, one of eight non-communist political parties in Chinese territory. Poverty reduction practices in China have demonstrated a theory of political distribution economy which helps both poverty reduction and development, which aims to maintain the goal of shared national prosperity by building a “pro-poor market” in which government, market and society work together to emancipate the productivity of the poor and make them contributors to growth, according to the report. The “pro-poor market” mechanism highlighted in the report provided insights into how companies can get involved in poverty reduction from emerging industries, said Geng Funeng, a national lawmaker and chairman of Gooddoctor Pharmaceutical Group. “In the past, alleviating poverty through industrial development was almost like crossing the river feeling the stones,” Geng said, adding that the company would apply theories in the report to support rural vitalization. Qin Yinglin, a national lawmaker and chairman of Muyuan Foods, one of China’s largest producers, said the company has adopted the “pro-poor market” mechanism to achieve development by helping the poor at the same time. Over the past eight years, China’s 98.99 million impoverished people living below the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. The country has met the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

