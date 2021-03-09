Government reviewer: ‘Mixed messages’ amid Papatoetoe Covid-19 group response confuses public

The adjustment man assigned to reconsider the Covid-19 Governments response says mixed messages and a changed definition of close contacts have confused the public.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced Tuesday that the Government will set up an independent group to provide ongoing advice on the Covid-19 response, led by Sir Brian Roche who last year reviewed tracking systems governments and contact testing.

I said Roçe stuff that the simple issue of communication in response to the last Papatoetoe group would be among the first issues addressed by the group.

“The system as it has been operating in recent weeks has yielded quite extraordinary results,” Roche said.

Post-i-Domination Sir Brian Roche at a selected preliminary hearing. (file photo)

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No new community cases in the Auckland group before the alarm level update

* A Safe Government, a Spreading Virus, and Extraordinary Covid-19 Tests: Here’s how Auckland managed to block it, again

* Covid-19: Ministry does not mean why group contacts have just been reclassified



“Sometimes, there were mixed messages and the definition of close contacts was modified and this confused people.

“The public is confused and that message has been loud and clear. So this is something we would like to see.

Roche, along with health economist Heather Simpson, reviewed government testing and the response to tracking contacts in September.

The report, made public in late December by the government, came with a promise to approve its 28 recommendations and a $ 3 billion commitment to strengthen the response.

He said the current response could not serve effectively for the next 24 to 36 months and harshly criticized the Health Ministry communication.

Messages to clinicians (for example) are intertwined with messages to decision makers or the general public. This makes it very difficult to easily understand the changes that are being made, the report reads.

Roche said some work on his recommendations had been advanced since September, however aspects such as saliva testing have not progressed as quickly as some would like.

He said the system was not yet fit for purpose, as he had previously told Hipkins it should be. But the Covid-19 pandemic had changed since September.

“I wonder, on a level, if we will ever reach that model in a stable state. The virus itself has continued to change, and the system has to respond to that.

We did not have this variant in the UK, we did not have the idea of ​​the South African variant, and so the system should always be adaptable.

Communication with families at the center of the Papatoetoe Covid cluster has become a contentious issue.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in Parliament. (file photo)

The February rally was the first outbreak in which the Government chose to end an Auckland blockade, only to return the city to the level of three conditions in the discovery of two Covid-19 community cases a blockade which ended on Sunday in breakfast.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had severely criticized members of two Papatoetoe High School families who tested positive for Covid-19 for breaking self-isolation rules and waiting for families to be tested, making them responsible for Auckland’s recent blockade.

At Home on Tuesday, Ardern said officials were confident in their communication with school families.

Hipkins said his view was similar to that of the Arderns, in that he certainly had enough information about the family of a Covid-19 case who went to work at KFC that the person should have known they needed to be home .

One of the things the review team will look at and the Ministry of Health is already looking at this as part of their information process if additional contact categories are added to the confusion.