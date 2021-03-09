



New Delhi: The price of domestic cooking gas, LPG has doubled to Rs 819 per cylinder in the last seven years while the increase in taxes on petrol and diesel has increased meetings by over 459 per cent, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday . In written answers to a host of questions about rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the retail price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014. This month, the same cylinder costs Rs 819. Small price increases over the last two years have eliminated subsidizing cooking gas as well as PDS kerosene. Pradhan said the price of domestically subsidized LPG has risen in recent months. It cost Rs 594 per cylinder in December 2020 and is now priced at Rs 819. Similarly, kerosene sold to the poor through the public distribution system (PDS) has risen from Rs 14.96 per liter in March 2014 to Rs 35.35 this month, he said. Gasoline and oil prices are also at an all-time high across the country. Tariffs, which vary from state to state depending on the local sales tax (VAT), are currently at Rs 91.17 per liter for petrol and Rs 81.47 for diesel in Delhi. “Gasoline and oil prices have been made in the market set by the government with effect from June 26, 2010 and October 19, 2014, respectively,” Pradhan said. “Since then, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) make the right decision on gasoline and oil prices in line with their international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure, domestic freight transport and elements other cost. “ With taxes calculated for most of the retail price of petrol and oil, the minister said the tax collected on both fuels was Rs 52,537 crore in 2013, which increased to Rs 2.13 Crah Lrah in 2019 -20 and increased further to Rs 2.94 Lak crore in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year. The government currently imposes Rs 32.90 per liter excise on petrol and Rs 31.80 per liter on diesel, he said, adding that the excise on petrol was Rs 17.98 per liter in 2018 and Rs 13.83 per diesel. Pradhan said that the total collection of central government excise from gasoline, oil, ATF, natural gas and crude oil has increased from 2.37 billion in 2016-17 to 3.01 million cabbages during April-January 2020-21. Between November 2014 and January 2016, the government had increased the excise tax on gasoline and oil on nine occasions to remove profits coming from falling global oil prices. Overall, the tariff for petrol increased by Rs 11.77 per liter and that for diesel by 13.47 per liter in these 15 months. TV live #silence The government had reduced the excise tax by Rs 2 in October 2017, and by Rs 1.50 a year later. But, it increased the excise tax by Rs 2 per liter in July 2019. It again increased the excise tax in March 2020, by Rs 3 per liter each. In May of that year, the government increased the excise tax on petrol by Rs 10 per liter and diesel by Rs 13 per liter.







