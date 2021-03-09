India condemns one-sided false allegations in UK parliamentary debate over farmers’ protest

India’s High Commission in London has condemned the false allegations in a “clear one-sided discussion” between a group of British parliamentarians on Monday over the issue of peaceful protests and press freedoms in India, amid ongoing farmer riots against three new laws on agricultural reforms.

The Indian mission noted that foreign media, including the British media, had been present and had seen the events surrounding the farmers’ protests in India firsthand and therefore any “issue of lack of media freedom in India does not arise.

“We deeply regret that more than a balanced debate, false statements were made without arguments or facts, throwing aspirations for the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions,” said a statement issued by the High Commission. the debate which stemmed from an electronic petition that drew over 100,000 signatures on the parliament website.

The mission said it would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of honorable parliamentarians in a limited quorum.

“However, when aspirations are thrown at India by someone, regardless of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political obligations, there is a need to set the record straight,” the statement said.

She said a false confession about the farmers’ protest tried to take place even though the High Commission of India has been, for a period of time, taking care to inform all interested parties about the issues raised in the petition.

The statement followed a group of dozens of British cross-party MPs debating the use of force against protesters opposing agricultural reforms in India and journalists who were targeted while covering protests in several Delhi border crossings for more than 100 days. .

Farmers, mainly from the western Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been setting up camps at several Delhi border crossings, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum price of support. for their harvest.

While the British government minister was tasked with responding to the debate, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) Foreign Minister Nigel Adams said the close UK-India relationship did not in any way prevent the UK from setting up “difficult issues” with India, he reiterated the government’s line that agricultural reforms are an “internal issue” for India.

This is a time of great ambition for the UK’s relationship with India. Both governments are working to advance the common priorities between trade and investment, health, sustainability and climate change, and defense and security, Adams said.

We are also working with India as a force for good in the UN Security Council and as one of the Prime Ministers [Boris Johnson] guest seats at the G7 summit later this year in June. “This cooperation will help us fix global problems and strengthen prosperity and well-being in India and the UK,” he said.

“However, while this is an exciting time for the UK-India partnership, it does not prevent us from raising difficult issues,” the minister said, adding that frank discussions on a range of issues would be part of Boris Johnsons’ planned visit to India in the coming months.

While the minister acknowledged the alarm and uncertainty that farmers ‘protests and their coverage in India had caused among British communities with family ties in India, he expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue between the Indian government and farmers’ unions would have positive results.

Both sides need to step back and recognize the need to reach an agreement. I hope the government will commit to helping that cause and providing British skills in a negotiation and compromise to help both sides bring the issue to an end, said Virendra Sharma, Labor Labor MP for Ealing Southall in the west of London with a large Punjabi diaspora.

The debate, held in a hybrid form with several MPs participating via video link in a room at Portcullis House in London, over the electronic petition entitled Encourage the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protesters and freedom of the press.

We have been able to hold the government accountable only today [Monday] thanks to the power of democracy. A petition launched by Liberal Democrat Adviser Gurch Singh, and signed by over 100,000 people, has forced the government to stop hiding on this important issue, “said Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP and foreign affairs spokeswoman.

From the ruling Conservative Party desk, Theresa Villiers noted that agricultural reform is an issue that has proven difficult around the world over the years and noted that new agricultural laws in India have been pushed to allow more consultation and discussion. big.

I understand that the protesting farmers feel insecure about their future, but the government of Prime Minister Modis has repeatedly said that a key goal of the reforms is to make agriculture more profitable, to increase the incomes of people working in agriculture and to boost investment in agriculture to increase yields, she said.

I hear concerns expressed about the response to the protests, but when thousands upon thousands of people are involved in demonstrations and camps that last for months and months, no police response can completely avoid the controversial episodes, she said.

The Indian government has denied allegations that it was trying to end the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mandate system.

Numerous rounds of talks between the government and farmers’ unions have been unable to resolve the stalemate.

India has stressed that protests by farmers should be seen in the context of India ‘s ethos and democratic politics, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that some interest groups have tried to mobilize international support against the country.

“Before rushing to comment on such issues, we will urge the facts to be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues in question to be obtained,” he said last month.