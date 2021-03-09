Top international news AP at 12:07 am EST





Axios Joe Manchin vows to block Biden infrastructure bill if Republicans do not get involved Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), America’s last moving voter, told me on “Axios on HBO” that he would insist Republicans have more voice in President Biden’s next big package than in the COVID stimulus . big picture: Manchin said he will seek tax increases to pay for Biden’s future infrastructure and climate proposal and will use his chairmanship of the Energy Committee to force the GOP to face the climate reality. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic knowledge with Axios Markets. Sign up for free Why it matters: My conversation gave the broader picture of how Manchin a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate who wants to stand in front of a Democratic White House will use his power special. Mancin, 73, said Biden expects and understands the setback: “He is the first president we have had to really understand the work of the Senate since the LBJ.” Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans into the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend in an online vote. And he said he would block Biden’s next big $ 2 trillion to $ 4 trillion package on climate and infrastructure if Republicans are not involved. “I will not do it through reconciliation,” which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. “I’m not going to get a bill that cuts them completely before we start trying.” Asked if he believes it is possible to get 10 Republicans in the infrastructure package, which could give the required 60 votes under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: “I certainly do.” Manchin said the infrastructure bill could be as large as $ 4 trillion as long as it is paid with tax increases. He said he will start his shopping by demanding that the package be paid 100%. Manchin said that with all the debt we are accumulating, he is worried about “an extraordinary deep recession that can lead to a depression if we are not careful … We are just setting ourselves up.” He talked about a series of increases of taxes, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% “at least”, and repealing the “many” Trump tax cuts for the rich. Manchin, sitting with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gills, said he would use his new position “to test and inject a reality” starting with a hearing “on the facts of climate. ” Asked about Republican senators who do not mean people have influenced the climate, Manchin said, “Well, I think I think they know it.” Manchin warned fellow Democrats about the penetration of simple majority legislation: “I would say this to my friends. You have power … Do not abuse it. And that is exactly what you will do if you throw the filibuster out “Watch a clip. Do you like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

