10,113 companies closed voluntary operations between April 20-February. 21: Ministry





According to ministry data, a total of 2,394 companies were destroyed in Delhi while the number stood at 1,936 companies in Uttar Pradesh.



Over 10,000 companies closed voluntarily in the country from April 2020 to February this year, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent blockages significantly disrupted economic activities. The latest data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed that a total of 10,113 enterprises were destroyed under Section 248 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the current financial year through February. Section 248 (2) implies that companies had closed their businesses voluntarily and not because of any criminal action. In a written response to Lok Sabha on March 8, State Minister for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said the Ministry does not hold any records of companies that have gone out of business. A total of 10,113 number of enterprises during 2020-21 (from April 2020 to February 2021) have been removed from Article 248 (2) of the Law. The MCA has not directed any efforts to hit suo moto companies during 2020-21, he said. According to ministry data, a total of 2,394 companies were destroyed in Delhi while the number stood at 1,936 companies in Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra saw the closure of 1,322 and 1,279 enterprises respectively, during the period. 836 companies closed voluntarily in Karnataka, while there were 501 in Chandigarh, Rajasthan (479), Telangana (404), Kerala (307), Jharkhand (137), Madhya Pradesh (111) and Bihar (104). Numbers in other states and territories of the Union: Meghalaya (88), Orissa (78), Chattisgarh (47), Goa (36), Pondicherry (31), Gujarat (17), West Bengal (4) and Andaman & Nicobar ( 2)), the data showed. The data was provided in response to a question from a Member requesting details from the State on the number of registered companies that have gone out of business during 2020-21. In the wake of the pandemic, the central government had imposed a nationwide blockade in late March 2020 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, and restrictions began to ease in May. In recent months, many states imposed restrictions on movement amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.

You have reached your limit for free articles this month. The benefits of reconciliation include Today’s newspaper Find the mobile-friendly version of the daily newspaper articles in an easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A select list of items that match your interests and tastes. Faster pages Move normally between items as our pages load instantly. desk A counter to see the latest updates and manage your preferences. Briefing We inform you about the latest and most important developments, three times a day. Support Quality Journalism. * Our digital subscription plans currently do not include email, crossword puzzles and printing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos