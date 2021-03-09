Time to tell the truth, Ambassador

The Ethiopian war is being fought not only in a stalemate, but also in a fog of lies – and the Ethiopian envoy to the EU is making things worse.

Hirut Zemene, Ethiopia’s ambassador to the EU, recently wrote to EUobserver, accusing Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of making “false” allegations after he visited the region and told the press that the violence and suffering were “out control “.

Zemene stamp and signature on her EUobserver letter (Photo: euobs.com)

Zemene sealed her letter with a government stamp and signed it by hand after her last word: “Sincerely.”

EUobserver published its letter as a right of reply to Haavisto.

But, in fact, it was Zemene’s own claims that were full of half-truths and “misconceptions”, according to EU institutions and independent aid agencies and NGOs.

Half the truth was that Finland’s Haavisto had declined Ethiopia’s invitation to visit the conflict zone in the Tigray region because it did not care what was really going on, but wanted to put “unnecessary pressure” on its government by listening only refugee stories in neighboring Sudan.

She reiterated this at an online conference a few days later, at which she said Ethiopia had “begged” the EU for Haavisto to go to Tigray.

She also met with Finnish Ambassador to Brussels Hanna Lehtinen to express her support.

Neither Finland nor the EU opposed Zemene in Haavisto’s invitation to Tigray when asked by EUobserver.

But if he was invited and refused, it was because a VIP visit, to a part of Tigray, on an Ethiopian-controlled expedition was not the goal.

“Our request for access is not about a visit by senior officials,” an EU spokesman told the website last Thursday (March 4th).

“The main objective of Pekka Haavisto’s mission was to meet with the Ethiopian authorities in Addis Ababa to seek full and unhindered access for humanitarian workers and supplies, independent human rights investigators and international media teams in all areas in the Tigray region, “the EU said.

Meanwhile, Zemene’s claim that Ethiopia was “praying” to the international community to find the truth did not match the actions of its government.

“EU diplomats and humanitarian workers have access only to the capital of Tigray Mekelle and to restricted areas within Tigray,” the EU said.

And the angry tone of Zemene’s letter to EUobserver did not match her face-to-face meeting with the Finnish ambassador, which seemed more like a pro-forma exercise.

Zemene’s meeting with Lehtinen was “short but friendly” and the discussion was “very general”, said a Finnish diplomat.

‘Gross scams’

Half-truth aside, Zemene’s letter also contained “big scams,” other sources said.

Some of its evasions had to do with humanitarian aid.

“So far, 3.5 million people have benefited from humanitarian aid distributed in 34 admired regions out of 36 in the region,” Zemene wrote, in what she called “tangible progress”.

But for his part, Chris Melzer, from the UN aid agency, UNHCR, in Ethiopia told EUobserver that the UN was “not happy with the entry”, which had been “improved” but was still limited to Mekelle and two refugee camps.

“There are large parts of Tigray without any access … and many people are living in appalling conditions,” Melzer said.

Another official from an international field aid agency in Tigray was more open.

Zemene’s letter to EUobserver contained “major fraud”, the official said.

The source asked to remain completely anonymous for fear of losing the little access their agency had to people in need if they were too open.

The 3.5 million Zemene figure represented “cumulative deliveries” of food shipments since early January.

But there are 4.5 million people in Tigray who have been short of food for the past four months, which means they had to have at least 18 million food deliveries to make “tangible progress,” the source said.

And many of the 3.5 million shipments never reached hungry men, women and children, either because they were “looted” by Ethiopian soldiers or (allies) from Eritrea, or because they were being sold for profit by local Ethiopian officials, the source added. .

“Yes, it is ‘out of control.’ In Tigray, 4.5 million people are at risk of starvation,” the official said.

Zemene’s other “big scams” had to do with the level of violence.

The ambassador said the Ethiopian military operation against the Tigray Rebellion Front of the People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had ended in November and that the current fighting was limited to “some remnants of the TPLF leadership and militias” they were “dealing with”.

But that was also untrue, international agencies said.

“Information coming out of the region suggests that the conflict is ongoing and not just isolated pockets of fighting,” Laetitia Bader, director of Horn of Africa from Human Rights Watch (HRW), an international NGO, told the website.

“Tigray is bleeding while we talk,” an anonymous EUobserver source also said.

“Planes are bombing from the air … [and] rocket shells are indiscriminately hitting rural villages, “the official told EUobserver last Wednesday, referring to the attacks in the town of Samre and the villages of Adi Ahferom and Hawzen in Tigray.

Not the first time

Zemene’s letter was not the first time she had tried to use EUobserver as a disinformation platform.

Last November, the ambassador told the website that the internet outage and telephone outage in Tigray had been triggered by a mysterious cyber attack on Ethio Telecom, the state-owned telecommunications company.

She then withdrew her statement and said it was in fact caused by physical damage to the infrastructure.

In the same interview, Zemene also denied that Eritrean forces were fighting in Tigray, while claiming that the TPLF had a “factory” that made Eritrean uniforms, which were being used in fake flag attacks.

But as of November, reports from Amnesty International, HRW, American broadcaster CNN, and other media have documented numerous atrocities by Eritrean fighters in Ethiopia.

And as for the TPLF uniform factory, UNHCR Melzer said: “No. We have never heard of such a fake flag operation. We talked to hundreds of refugees literally. None of them told us one. “such or similar stories. None of them had uniforms or anything like that.”

And four months later, the cut has intensified – casting more doubt on Zemene’s “begging” for transparency.

“When the conflict started, the government closed down [electrical] services for the region, so people could not charge their phones and record evidence of persistent abuse. Government forces also confiscated the phones, “HRW’s Bader said.

“For months, the warring parties tried to fight this war in the dark, in an unprecedented way everywhere in recent years,” Bader noted.

Stopping the ignition makes it more difficult for NGOs and the media to push back against Ethiopian propaganda or TPLF.

Ethiopian campaign

And meanwhile, Zemene’s diplomacy is only a small part of the government’s stupidity campaign.

When Amnesty International published its war crimes report on February 26, for example, it encountered a “major disinformation spread through social media, which aims to discredit our findings, many of which appear to be coordinated, “Joanne Mariner told EUobserver, one of the report’s authors.

Some of these included “conspiracy theories”, Mariner noted, such as a statement that Amnesty International used the testimony of a “false priest” who lived in Boston, USA, instead of eyewitnesses in Ethiopia. .

“The allegation about the boy in Boston was just invented, pulled out of the hat, spread online and repeated by the Ethiopian foreign ministry,” Mariner said.

And when asked about this, the Zemene embassy in the EU forwarded this website of a foreign ministry Press release which not only repeated, but also highlighted in red the “conspiracy theory” of the false priest.

Both Ethiopia and TPLF have also created Twitter accounts to push their English narratives, using headlines such as ‘#UnityForEthiopia’ or ‘#StandWithTigray’, which include instructions for setting up Twitter accounts and written posts. in advance to copy and paste. .

The TPLF campaign has included fake images and videos, according to BBC.

But while the TPLF has focused on calling for international help, the Ethiopian campaign has focused on discrediting critical voices and exacerbating ethnic hatred.

The Ethiopian Information Network Security Agency, for example, claimed in December the TPLF was sending 20,000 fraudulent tweets a day – “a revelation unsupported by our data”, the US newspaper Washington Post said in a recent investigation.

Two Twitter accounts – “#ShameOnAmnesty” and “#AmnestyUsedTPLFSources” – were also used to attack the Amnesty International report, sending tens of thousands of tweets since February 26, according to research by the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank.

“The [Ethiopian] the government is encouraging people to question the fact-finding carried out by legitimate organizations, “said South African think tank researcher Tessa Knight.

The level of resources being poured into the campaign was shown by Ethiopia hiring a US-based lobbying firm, Venable, on February 1 for $ 35,000 (€ 29,000) a month, according to a statement from Venable to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a final touch, the Zemene embassy also invited EUobserver to send a reporter to Ethiopia to see what was happening to us.

But if the invitation was made in good faith, then it was marred by the arrest of the Ethiopian government, a few days ago, of a BBC journalist and two translators working for the AFP news agency and the Financial Times in Tigray.

They were released following an international call.

But for the New York-based NGO Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the goal was clear.

“Their arrests send a shocking message to other members of the press who may wish to cover up the ongoing conflict,” said CPJ’s Sub-Saharan African representative Muthoki Mumo.

The journalist and translators were arrested because “they were distributing [the] wrong information, “one of Zemene’s diplomats told EUobserver.