Gender a major job, barrier to opportunities for women in Asia

As another International Women’s Day continues, businesses have made bold promises to empower their female employees and fight for equality. But still, in 2021, large groups of women say their gender remains a major obstacle to their professional advancement. A full third of women in Asia-Pacific say they believe their gender has been a significant barrier to opportunity due to a lack of guidance, skills and time they take as women, according to LinkedIn 2021 Opportunity Index. As a result, two in five (41%) professional women in the region believe they have fewer career development opportunities than men. The report, which surveyed 10,000 professionals working across Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, highlights the ongoing obstacles women face in their career development and its consequences for society.

Indeed, while seven in 10 of respondents said they believe gender equality is important for an honest society, four in 10 said they think it is impossible to achieve due to fundamental differences between men and women. Businesses and governments have fought this narrative. Above all, the economy speaks for itself: Rising female employment levels could boost OECD countries $ 6 trillion gross domestic product. However, gender equality is not yet one of the top 10 priorities for 70% of organizations, according to new IBM Report “Women, Leadership and Missed Opportunities”. In fact, she found that the number of women in senior management positions has barely changed in the last two years, and today there are fewer women in the process of filling executive roles than in 2019. The pandemic has only exacerbated those shortcomings. With women who are said to be more negatively affected from the pandemic, PwC 2021 Working Women Index found that progress for women could return to 2017 levels by the end of the year. This owes much to the disproportionate burden of caring for children falling on women, with mothers now spending an average of 31 hours a week in custody tasks almost equivalent to another full-time job. Still, there are important steps that businesses and individuals can take to ease that burden.

What can women do to overcome career hurdles?

LinkedIn Vice President for Talent and Learning Solutions Feon Ang advised women to be clear about their ambitions and the professional goals they want to achieve. “It’s really important to understand your personal strengths and your passion,” she told CNBC Make It. For Ang, it was “linking points about what is happening from the outside and how it affects your career”. In 1997, noticing that “everyone was talking about YK2” (2000), she embarked on a career in technology. In 2013, seeing hype about social media, she joined LinkedIn.

Feon Ang, LinkedIn vice president for talent and learning solutions for Asia Pacific. LinkedIn

After identifying these goals, women need to be open to them and make it clear to business leaders where they want to go, she said. An advocate or sponsor can help with this by acting as a representative or supporter among other senior figures. “More than just your guidance, find people who sponsor you, someone who will advocate for you to move forward,” Ang said. “Of course, you have to do a good job, because no leader will advocate for you if not. You also have to show your ability to grow and be open-minded. This constant reset is important for everyone, whether men or women, “she added.

What can bosses do to close the gender gap?