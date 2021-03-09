Domestic abusers should be provided with GPS tags





Domestic abusers will be tracked with GPS tags for the first time under plans to create “electronic exclusion zones” to prevent them from approaching their former partners. Up to 200 convicted domestic abusers will be listed in the pilot scheme that can be extended nationwide to protect vulnerable victims from further attacks or contacts. This will help police officers and probation officers enforce license conditions, with offenders violating them facing prosecution and possible prison sentences. Exclusion zones would cover victims’ homes and local areas where there was a risk of contact with their ex-partner. The tags will help police arrest any suspected abusers if they violate restraining orders, as well as providing GPS location data that can be used to verify victims’ accountability for any misdemeanor behavior. The scheme is being launched by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, who he believes will be an important deterrent to recidivism. He is investing 230,000 in the pilot, which will last for a year in all areas of London. It will cover offenders who have served a prison sentence for an offense related to domestic abuse, such as harassment, harassment, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and coercive control. A similar GPS tagging pilot for stabbing offenders has seen more than 430 offenders monitored by the technology since its inception in February 2019. It comes as the Government publishes its new Draft Law on Police, Crime, Punishment and Courts, which aims to expand the use of GPS tags to protect the public while opening up new community rehabilitation programs for offenders. The move coincides with a six percent increase in domestic abuse offenses from March last year, when the blockade was first introduced, through December, compared to the same period in 2019. More than 94,500 violations were recorded in throughout 2020. We have seen an increase in domestic abuse during the blockade and, as well as working to protect victims, vitally, we also focus on addressing the behavior of lawbreakers to drive this heinous crime, Mr Khan said. This is why I am investing in a new pilot program, the first of its kind in the UK to specifically target domestic abusers after their release from prison.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos