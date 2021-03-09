Quad: As China tensions continue, Biden prepares for first summit with Australia, Japan and India





It will be the first time talks have taken place between the four-member Framework leaders and comes as the four countries see increased tensions with China over a variety of issues.

“It has been confirmed that the Framework meeting will take place soon, most likely on Friday,” the source said.

Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is an informal strategic forum for the four nations involved and has featured semi-regular summits and information exchanges.

But the meetings have never been presented by the four heads of state, currently US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Although not a formal military alliance like NATO, the Quad is seen by some as a potential counterweight to the growing Chinese influence and alleged aggression in the Asia-Pacific region. The gathering has been denounced by Beijing as an anti-China bloc. Morrison preceded the talks at a news conference last week. “Quad is very central to our thinking of the United States and the region,” Morrison said. “It will become a feature of Indo-Pacific engagement. But it will not be a big bureaucracy with a big secretariat and things like that. There will be four leaders, four countries, working together constructively for peace. , the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific, which is good for everyone in the Indo-Pacific, “said the Australian Prime Minister. Joint military exercises In the military part of the Framework, cooperation has increased over the past year through bilateral agreements between the Quad partners and joint military exercises. Last November, Australia joined Malabar’s annual drills with the US, Japan and India. Conducted annually since 1992, the maneuvers have grown in size and complexity in recent years to address what the U.S. Navy has previously described as a “variety of common threats to maritime security in Indo-Asia Pacific.” Australia’s participation meant all four Quad members were involved in training for the first time since 2007. The four have seen strained relations with China in recent years. Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a military clash along the Current Line of Control – the de facto border between the two countries in the Himalayas – in June, which left dead bodies on both sides after hand-to-hand fighting. Relations between Beijing and New Delhi have been strained since the start of trade and technology disputes. Japan and China remain at odds over the disputed Senkaku Islands. Beijing has increased the presence of its coast guard ships near the uninhabited islands of the East China Sea, which are known as Diaoyus in China. Australia and China have seen relations fall over a series of trade disputes. The U.S., meanwhile, has stepped up its naval and air missions in the South China Sea, while pushing back on Beijing’s claims to the major waterway. It has also increased support for self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its sovereign territory. Asia and China have been a major focus of the Biden administration’s foreign policy since taking office on January 20. Last week, a State Department official and a diplomat from Asia said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea from March 14-18. It will be the first international trip by Biden Cabinet officials since the inauguration of the US President. The Japanese leader is expected to visit Washington On Monday, Japan said Prime Minister Suga would visit the White House at “the earliest possible time” while considering the Covid-19 situation, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. Kato said in a daily press conference on Monday the Japan-US-US summit meeting would take place, but the date and details have not been set. If confirmed, Suga will be the first international leader to visit the White House under Biden. Blinken this month cited U.S. relations with Beijing as “the greatest geopolitical test of the 21st century.” He said there is a need to engage China from a position of strength that can only be done together with allies and partners. “China is the only country with economic, diplomatic, military and technological power that seriously challenges the stable and open international system – all the rules, values ​​and relations that make the world work the way we want it to,” Blinken said in a speech at regarding the Biden administration’s national security strategy.

CNN’s Junko Ogura contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos