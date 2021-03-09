Arab League, Greece discuss ways to boost relations

NEW YORK: Women and girls in Iran continue to be treated as second-class citizens, according to a new UN report. Published on March 8, International Women’s Day, it details the scale of human rights abuses committed by the regime in Tehran against members of many groups in the country.

The research, by independent expert Javaid Rehman, finds that women, girls, human rights defenders, ethnic minorities, writers, journalists and people of dual nationality are among those targeted by the regime. They face abuse, torture, arbitrary detention, harassment, forced confessions, and even the death penalty.

Rehman, who will present his March 9 report to the UN Human Rights Council, said women suffer as a result of discrimination rooted in law and daily life. He raised serious concerns about domestic violence and while welcoming the introduction of a new law to tackle acid attacks on women, he urged the Iranian government to do more to protect them.

Violence against women, patriarchal values ​​and misogynistic attitudes permeate many segments of Iranian life, with discriminatory legal provisions exacerbating women’s vulnerability to domestic abuse, said Rehman, who is the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic. of Iran.

His report also highlights the problem of child marriage, noting that more than 16,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 were married in Iran in just six months last year.

One of the most troubling issues in Iran today, when it comes to the rights of women and girls, is the issue of child marriage, Rehman said. The current age of legal marriage is simply unacceptable.

According to Human Rights Watch, girls up to the age of 13 can marry in Iran with the permission of their fathers, and at an even younger age if authorized by a judge.

It is clear that child marriage is detrimental to girls’ development and well-being, including in terms of education, employment and living without violence, Rehman added.

His requests to visit Iran were denied and so he compiled his report using data collected from governmental, non-governmental and media sources. He also interviewed victims of abuse, along with their families and lawyers.

His report also sounds an alarm about the ongoing harassment, arrest and imprisonment of women rights defenders, both women and men, including those campaigning against mandatory veiling laws.

Some officials have encouraged attacks on women who do not abide by these laws and threatened their safety in other ways, the report said. Enforcement of laws covered by the police, Basij militia and police of vigilant morality often results in violence against women, including acid attacks and murder.

The Rehmans report also details how clear gender discrimination permeates almost all aspects of law and daily life in Iran, including marriage, divorce, employment and culture, with the result that women are treated as second-class citizens.

He calls on the Iranian government to repeal discriminatory laws and ratify the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. Iran is one of the few countries that has not signed it.

Regarding the failure of the Iranian regimes to investigate a brutal crackdown by security forces on protesters during nationwide demonstrations on November 19, or to hold the perpetrators accountable, Rehman presents evidence suggesting that firearms were used in a way that led to a serious violations of human rights law, resulting in the deaths of more than 300 people, including women and children.

In the days following the protests, the report states that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps raided homes, hospitals, schools and workplaces to arrest demonstrators, including children, and destroyed what Iranian officials described as a very dangerous plot.

More than 7,000 detainees were held in secret facilities without access to lawyers, many of them in solitary confinement where they were tortured, starved to death and forced to make false confessions.

Relatives seeking information on the lover’s whereabouts were also harassed and detained. The targeting of relatives in an attempt to force human rights activists to stop their campaign has been widely documented.

In July 2020, for example, Alireza Alinejad, the brother of human rights activist Masih Alinejad, was sentenced and sentenced to eight years in prison on false national security charges, in retaliation for his sisters’ advocacy, appearance report.

Rehman also called for an end to the culture of impunity in Iran. This has been reinforced by government retaliation against those who filed charges of human rights abuses during the protests.

The Special Rapporteur also expressed concern about the high rate of death sentences in Iran, particularly the execution of child offenders, and recent cases in which protesters received the death penalty.

There have also been reports of covert executions in connection with protests following unfair trials and after the systematic use of torture to extract forced confessions. On September 12 last year, for example, opportunity Navid Afkari, who had taken part in the August 2018 protests in Shiraz, was killed to death without prior notice in violation of Iranian law.

The report also raises concerns about the fate of detained human rights activists, journalists, labor rights activists, dual and foreign nationals and lawyers. He points out that the Iranian regime continues to target individuals advocating for fundamental freedoms, including Yasaman Aryani, Monireh Arabshahi and Mojgan Keshavarz, who were jailed for participating in protests on International Women’s Day 2019 against mandatory veil laws.

Payam Derafshan, who opposed a government ban on the Telegram messaging app, remains banned while awaiting a Supreme Court review of a sentence of two and a half years in prison.

Rehman also notes with concern the authorities’ repeated interruption of telecommunications. Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have been permanently and inaccessibly blocked without means of circumvention, in an effort to prevent protesters from exposing regime abuses around the world.

Blocking the internet and blocking the blankets of websites and applications represents a violation of the right to freedom of expression, Rehman said.

He also said that continued discrimination against ethnic, religious and sexual minorities continues to be a cause for alarm, and the report includes details of the forced executions and disappearances of political prisoners by ethnic minorities.

For example, Hedayat Abdollahpour, a Kurd, was executed for allegedly taking up arms against the state, despite the lack of evidence supporting his conviction and a confession obtained under torture.

Iran also targets ethnic and religious minorities simply to practice their culture, language or religion.

On August 15 last year, Liza Tebyanian was arrested and jailed for teaching the Bahai faith. Many Dervish Gonabadi also remain in prison.

The Rehmans report also includes examples of forced evictions from ethnic minority areas. These include a raid on a village in Ahwaz, Khuzestan province, in which demolition orders were issued for 300 houses, security forces fired tear gas at residents who resisted confiscating their land and demolishing their homes. and 130 people were arrested despite proof of ownership.

Since Rehman completed his report, other disturbing incidents involving minority targeting have come to light, including: more than 20 executions of Baloch prisoners; the suspicious death of a follower of Dervish; excessive use of force against protesters in Sistan and Balochistan province; ban on 100 Kurdish activists and house raids and land confiscations targeting members of the Bahai faith.

Individuals identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender also experience human rights violations and widespread discrimination. Consensual sexual activity between members of the same sex can be punishable by death, while persons convicted of touching and kissing can be flogged. The report said senior officials describe members of the LGBT community in terms of hatred, including subhuman and ill.

Rehman said he was also concerned about Iranian governments being constantly targeted at journalists and writers reporting on topics such as corruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. Health experts who question the administration of health crisis regimes are also said to face prosecution or job loss.

Although the report raises concerns that international sanctions have hampered Iran’s efforts to respond to the pandemic, it criticized governments for inappropriate and inadequate response to the coronavirus (which has resulted) in excessive deaths, including the deaths of medical workers who were left unattended. themselves without sufficient protective equipment.

The detainees were also abandoned in overcrowded and unhygienic prisons, Rehman adds. According to the World Health Organization, in June 2020 there were 211,000 inmates in Irans state prisons, 2.5 times the official capacity.