More victims of egging ‘homophobic’ attacks come before Sydney Mardi Gras





More reports of violent attacks following Sydney Mardi’s Grass Parade have emerged, with NSW Police confirming they are investigating a second incident. Main points: The offenders have been described as driving a red Toyota Corolla

The offenders have been described as driving a red Toyota Corolla NSW police said they had received several complaints about the savage attacks

NSW police said they had received several complaints about the savage attacks NSW AIDS Council says attacks show LGBT people still targeted for abuse and violence ABC crime reporter Mark Reddie says he was attacked between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. Sunday while walking home along Riley Street in the Surry Hills. Reddie made a formal police complaint yesterday. And he said he was contacted by others with similar stories of rage by men driving a red car. Juliano Monteiro, 30, said ABC eggs were thrown in his face as he was waiting for an action car on Macleay Street in Potts Point around 3:20 p.m. Juliano Monteiro, 30, told ABC that he was hit in the face by eggs while on Macleay Street in Potts Point. ( Supplied He said he spoke to police passing the car shortly after it happened and then went to Kings Cross station to report it, as he quickly ran home to take a shower. “It’s such a homophobic feeling,” Mr Monteiro said. “I felt we were targeted that night because no one does it on a normal day. It was because it was Mardi Gras night. “I’m from Brazil and I moved to Australia because it ‘s a country [which is] very sure everyone has rights here. “And when that happened to me, I was shocked.” NSW Police confirmed that they were investigating Mr Monteiro’s complaint. The eggs were sprayed on the path where Mark Reddie and his friends were walking. ( Supplied: Mark Reddie Police said a red Toyota Corolla with four male passengers was seen heading towards Darlinghurst Road after the attack. Eliot Hastie said he was the victim of a similar attack on Little Riley Street in Surry Hills around 5:00 p.m. “You can hear them coming,” he said. “Out of nowhere these things flew into our faces and bodies.” Eliot Hastie said he was devastated as the suspected attackers may have been targeted by homosexuals for hours. ( Supplied Mr Hastie said he reported the incident to police yesterday in Surry Hills. He said he was not too worried at the time because the eggs did not hit him directly, but he was upset because it looked like the men had been driving around people for hours. “Who has so much hatred in their lives that they drove for three hours?” Mr. Hastie said. ‘My biggest fear came true’ The ABC crime reporter was ambushed by egger while walking home from Mardi Gras. This is what happened the next day. Read more The AIDS council, NSW CEO Nicolas Parkhill said anyone who was the target of similar incidents could contact them or the police. “While there have been significant changes in attitudes and social laws about LGBTQ people, these incidents highlight that homophobic, biophobic and transphobic abuse and violence still persists,” he said. “Verbal and physical abuse increases during times of increased visibility, such as pride events, but for many in our communities, especially trans people, they are a year-round event. “Violence and discrimination continue to have serious immediate and long-term impacts on the health and well-being of members of our community.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos